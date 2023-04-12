RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: The Blues edge past I-League champions to keep their Super Cup 2023 hopes alive

Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 runner-up Bengaluru FC got the better of 10-men RoundGlass Punjab FC in their second group-stage tie of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday, April 12.

The I-League champions made the former Super Cup champions work for the victory. Udanta Singh ultimately broke the deadlock after the hour mark. Javi Hernandez added a late goal from the spot.

After Kerala Blasters suffered a shock defeat against Sreenidi Deccan FC earlier in the day, the Blues had their task cut out. A victory would put them in a prime position to challenge for the top spot in Group A.

Despite the contrast in quality on paper, the match started out as an evenly-matched contest. The Blues had the first bite at the cherry in the 22nd minute when Suresh Singh fed Rohit Kumar inside the box and the latter managed to unleash a vicious effort. However, Rohit's shot thumped into the crossbar and Sunil Chhetri squandered the opportunity from the rebound.

Minutes later, Khaiminthang Lhungdim whipped a dipping effort at the Bengaluru goal, however, his shot was just wide.

Just before the half-time whistle, Bengaluru were presented with a gilt-edge opportunity to draw first blood when Valpuia lost possession near his own box and Sivasakthi went through on goal. However, the youngster squandered the opportunity and had his effort blocked by Kiran Chemjong. Sunil Chhetri calmly nicked towards Rohit. With the unmarked net at his mercy, the young midfielder managed only to drag his effort wide.

With their heads in their hands after the miss, Bengaluru went into the half-time level on terms.

Kiran Limbu's heroics trumped by Bengaluru FC's Javi Hernandez and Udanta Singh

After the break, Bengaluru FC came out with similar intensity, hungry to break the deadlock and earn their first victory of the tournament.

The first opportunity of the half presented itself BFC's way when Udanta Singh turned on the turbo before whipping in an inch-perfect cross for Chhetri. The veteran marksman responded with a thumping header, however, Kiran Limbu stepped in with a crucial save.

From there on, it was the Kiran Limbu show, as the RoundGlass Punjab shot-stopper displayed some of the finest bits of goalkeeping. Furthermore, Valpuia even stepped in with a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Roy Krishna, who went through on goal.

Ultimately, in the 66th minute, the Blues broke the deadlock through a corner. Pablo Perez tested Limbu with a neat header, however, the RPFC custodian parried it away. But Udanta tucked home the rebound from close range.

Once they pulled away, the Blues were in control of the tie. Matters went from bad to worse for the I-League champions when Naocha Singh was shown a second yellow for his clumsy challenge on Namgyal Bhutia.

In the dying minutes of the game, substitute Mohammed Salah brought down Javi Hernandez, gifting the former ISL champions a penalty. The Spanish maestro stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted it with real aplomb.

The Blues will now face arch-rivals Kerala Blasters in their final group-stage tie. RoundGlass Punjab are out of contention to make it into the knockouts after their second straight defeat.

