S.C East Bengal rope in Jakichand Singh on a season-long loan deal

SC East Bengal have secured the services of sensational Indian winger Jakichand Singh on a season-long loan from Mumbai City. The Red and Gold brigade have gone all out in the final few days of the deadline after a silent start to the transfer market.

The big-named Indian players purchased by SC East Bengal include the likes of Romeo Fernandes, Adil Khan and Amarjit Singh. The signing of Jakichand has added more explosiveness to the SCEB attack. His creative flair and ability to create some brilliant chances makes him a special talent.

Jakichand Singh loan deal a great fix to SCEB's attacking problem

Jakichand Singh started off his career for the Royal Wahingdoh in 2009. He was a vital cog in the team that secured promotion in the 2014-15 season. Jakichand later moved to ISL. He played for FC Pune City in 2015 and scored one goal in 9 appearances before moving to Mumbai City FC.

He made 8 appearances under head coach Alexandre Guimares. The Manipur-born footballer then moved to Kerala Blasters in the 2017-18 season after again switching to FC Goa the following year. He helped the Gaurs reach the ISL final in the 2018-19 season.

Jakichand has also played 19 times for India. The winger has scored 2 goals since his debut appearance in 2015. He was also part of East Bengal back in 2017. The 29-year-old only played in 7 games back then, but this time around he is expected to make a significant impact on the club. In an official statement to the club on his comeback, Jakichand said:

"I am absolutely thrilled to be back at East Bengal. I am thankful to the management for giving me this opportunity to return to this big club. I love the fans here and I can't wait to take the field in red and gold colors."

Having played for many teams in the ISL, Jakichand can be a great leader in the team's attack. Last year SCEB managed to score 22 goals with Matti Steinmann being their highest scorer with 4 goals. The addition of Jakichand will definitely be a great boost to Robbie Fowler's men, as he can be really explosive and create some great chances upfront.

