SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Nepal, Match 5

India have retained the third spot in the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table following a 10-0 victory against Nepal on Thursday, March 7.

They are second in the points table with six points from three matches, having won two and lost one in the group stage. The Blue Tigresses have a score difference of +15, scoring 18 goals and conceding three.

Meanwhile, Nepal have finished third in the standings with three points from as many games, winning one and losing two. Their only win came against Bhutan, while they lost a match against India and Bangladesh.

Nepal have a goal difference of -9, having conceded 12 and scored only three goals.

Bangladesh are atop the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 standings with six points, having won both matches they've played thus far. The Bengal Tigresses have a goal difference of +4, scoring five goals and conceding one.

Bhutan are at the bottom of the points table, losing both encounters in the tournament. They have a goal difference of -10, conceding 10 goals and scoring none.

Bangladesh will take on Bhutan in the final group stage match of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 on Friday, March 8, at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur.

India thrash Nepal 10-0; make it to the final

Anita Dungdung opened the scoring for India in the third minute to gain an early lead in the game. Pearl Fernandes scored a goal in the 14th minute and completed her brace with a goal in the 43rd minute

Meanwhile, Anushka Kumari (22'), Bonifilia Shullai (25'), and Gurleen Kaur Sidhu (33') scored a goal each in the first half. India went into the half-time break with a 6-0 lead.

Nepal's Min Maya Shrestha scored an own goal in the 46th minute to make the scoreline 7-0.

Gurnaz Kaur (58'), Gurleen Kaur Sidhu (77'), and Rheanna Liz Jacob (79') found the back of the net once each in the second half to ensure India registered a thumping 10-0 victory over Nepal on Thursday.