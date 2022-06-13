Samad Ali Mallick is set to switch to Mohammedan Sporting Club from Sreenidi Deccan FC

Defender Samad Ali Mallick is all set to ink a two-year deal with Mohammedan Sporting Club (MDSP) that will keep him at the club until mid 2024, Sportskeeda has reliably learned.

The right-back, who was roped in by Sreenidi Deccan FC (SDFC) on a two-year deal last season, played just three matches in their maiden I-League campaign.

Although Mallick still has a year left on his contract with the Visakhapatnam-based club, he’s ready for a transfer to Mohammedan after agreeing personal terms with the Black and White brigade.

Born into a humble family in Hooghly’s Gopalpur village, Mallick began his senior career with the Calcutta Football League (CFL) side New Barrackpore Rainbow (now Rainbow AC) before moving to East Bengal Club in 2015.

During his five-year association with the Red and Gold brigade, Mallick endeared himself to the fans and earned the sobriquet of Ghorer Chhele, which is accorded to players who remain loyal to a particular club in Kolkata Maidan.

Adept at playing on either wing, Mallick is an experienced campaigner in the I-League with 46 appearances to his name. He represented East Bengal in 35 I-League matches between 2016 and 2020 and occasionally led the century-old club in the 2019-20 season.

The talented full-back has so far registered five assists in the tournament without scoring a goal.

Mallick was drafted into the SC East Bengal (SCEB) squad for their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) sojourn after East Bengal Club entered a partnership with their former investor Shree Cement Ltd. in September 2020.

However, to the chagrin of many East Bengal fans, Mallick was released by the club mid-season as reports suggested that the then-SC East Bengal head coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler wasn’t impressed with him in training. The 27-year-old is yet to feature in the ISL.

Mallick then jumped ship to RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) in the 2021 January transfer window before joining Sreenidi Deccan FC the following season.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, meanwhile, secured their best-ever finish in the recently concluded edition of the I-League. The Andrey Chernyshov-managed side were in contention for the title until the last match of the Championship phase where they took on Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC). They eventually finished second with 37 points from 18 matches, six points behind defending champions Gokulam Kerala.

Mohammedan, who clinched their 12th CFL Premier Division A title after a 40-year hiatus and also finished runners-up in the 130th Durand Cup last season, are leaving no stone unturned to forge a stronger team in a bid to win their maiden I-League title next season.

The Kolkata giants have already retained Marcus Joseph, Azharuddin Mallick, Safiul Rahman and Abhisek Halder. Needless to say, Samad Ali Mallick’s addition will certainly bolster their backline.

It has also been learned that full-back Manoj Mohammed is on the verge of completing a move to latest ISL champions Hyderabad FC, while Lalramchullova is unlikely to be retained by Mohammedan, given his underwhelming form last season.

