"Sandesh Jhingan is a leader and someone who wants to win" - Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri on their new signing

With no leaks or prior teasers, Bengaluru FC, out of the blue, announced the signing of Indian star center-back Sandesh Jhingan on Sunday. The former ATK Mohun Bagan defender was being linked to multiple clubs, hence, the news sent the Indian footballing fraternity into a state of frenzy.

Sunil Chhetri, who was also present at the press conference where the announcement was made, asserted that Jhingan's impact will be felt both on the field and in the dressing room.

The Indian men's team skipper opined that Jhingan's leadership skills and winning attitude will brush off on the youngsters, making the 29-year-old a positive influence all over.

Responding to a query from Sportskeeda, Chhetri averred:

"I am very fond of him. You look at his career graph, wherever and whichever team he has played at, he has always been instrumental. I have also had the luxury of playing with him in the national team. So it's always great to have a top player. What Sandesh also adds is that he's a leader and someone who also wants to win."

Chhetri stressed that Sandesh Jhingan is the kind of player who would give his all for the club and in turn, the skipper assured all the support to the new signing.

"I wish him all the very best and assure him that we're going to give him all the support that he needs and I know he's also going to give his all for the club."

In the same press conference, new head coach Simon Grayson opened up about Jhingan's move to the Blues. The 52-year-old revealed that talks about the possibility of signing the national team stopper started about 10 days back.

The likes of Sunil Chhetri and other players who have played with Jhingan previously gave their inputs on the move to Grayson.

"It [signing Sandesh Jhingan] was something that we had been talking about for the last 7-10 days. When I spoke to Sunil and other players who knew him very well, they were complimentary about his all-round footballing skills.

"He is a winner, he is a leader, and a proper defender too. When I watched the clips, I realized he is exactly what I wanted from my defender. He was desperate to come to the football club as well, which also played a big part," the gaffer said in response to a Sportskeeda query.

Sandesh Jhingan's career graph

After joining ATK Mohun Bagan for the first time in 2020, Sandesh Jhingan immediately became an important figure in the back-three employed by former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

However, ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, the 29-year-old moved to Croatia to join HNK Sibenik. Plagued by injuries, Jhingan failed to make an appearance for the club.

He returned to ATKMB in the January transfer window this year on a short-term deal. Reportedly, the veteran defender wasn't able to impress head coach Juan Ferrando enough and hence was looking for greener pastures since the end of the season.

Given his experience and qualities on and off the pitch, Jhingan could be a pivotal addition to the Bengaluru FC backline.

With the addition of Roy Krishna, Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, and Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bengaluru FC have emerged as one of the contenders this season.

They are nurturing the younger members of the team effectively and coach Grayson will be hoping that the experienced individuals can bring a winning mentality into the dressing room.

