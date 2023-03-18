Sanjiv Goenka announces ATK Mohun Bagan to be monikered as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the upcoming ISL season

Moments after celebrating their first Indian Super League (ISL) victory since coming into existence, Sanjiv Goenka, the principal owner of ATK Mohun Bagan, announced on Saturday, March 18, that the club will be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the upcoming season.

In the years since the merger with Atletico de Kolkata, legacy Mohun Bagan fans have protested the removal of the prefix 'ATK' from the club's name.

However, those demands have been ignored, upsetting the Green and Maroon supporters so far. The club's aficionados also resorted to boycotting matches to get their voices heard.

But just after ATK Mohun Bagan scripted history after edging Bengaluru FC on 4-3 penalties in the ISL 2022-23 grand finale, Sanjiv Goenka amplified those celebrations with his announcement.

"I have an announcement to make. The club will be called Mohun Bagan Supergiants from next season. We're removing ATK," Goenka revealed during the post-match show.

He further informed that he was sitting on the announcement for a while and that the ISL victory made this the perfect stage to make the rechristening official.

Could this be the new chapter for ATK Mohun Bagan and their fans?

As mentioned earlier, fans have protested the prefix for a while and now with management finally listening to their pleas, it could bring fan-management harmony that can push ATKMB to the next level.

They are already champions of the country and an absolute heavyweight in the league. But often the narrative around them has been driven by the off-field proceedings. However, this rechristening is likely to please the supporters and bring them to the court of management and the club.

Hence, their first ISL victory could also mark the turn of a new page for the Mariners. Irrespective of what lies ahead, it is truly a night for ATK Mohun Bagan (or Mohun Bagan Super Giants) fans to envelop themselves in the euphoria of conquest.

