Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das join SC East Bengal; Lenny Rodrigues returns to ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC centre-back Sarthak Golui and central midfielder Sourav Das joined SC East Bengal on permanent deals as the Indian football winter transfer window ended on January 31.

ATK Mohun Bagan also brought in Lenny Rodrigues on a permanent transfer and have released Glan Martins.

Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das join SC East Bengal on 30-month deals

Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das have joined SC East Bengal on 30-month deals, keeping them at the Kolkata-based club till the end of the 2022-23 season. Both the players have terminated their pre-existing contracts with Mumbai City FC on mutual grounds.

Sarthak and Sourav were not getting regular playing time at Mumbai City FC. The duo will look to benefit from this move and help SC East Bengal rise higher in the ISL points table.

Both the players were offered to FC Goa earlier in the window, but the Gaurs rejected the move. SC East Bengal were also in negotiations with Germanpreet Singh, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Hmingthanmawia, and Aniket Jadhav.

Lenny Rodrigues arrives at ATK Mohun Bagan on an 18-month deal

Lenny Rodrigues will be an ATK Mohun Bagan player till the end of the 2021-22 season. The midfielder was not getting a place in the playing system at FC Goa. Rodrigues had even stopped training with Juan Ferrando's side, which eventually led to the move.

He will provide impetus and depth to the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield. The Mariners have released Glan Martins as the result of the transfer. Martins is a free agent now and is expected to pen a long-term deal with FC Goa soon.

The Mariners also signed Marcelinho earlier in the deal by sending Brad Inman to Odisha FC as a part of the swap loan deals.