SC East Bengal 1-2 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings as Highlanders inch towards playoffs

Match 104 of season seven of the ISL between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC ended in a 2-1 victory for the Highlanders, as they inched towards booking a playoff position.

Here is how the players fared during the game.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Mirshad Michu - 6/10

Mirshad Michu was helpless for the goals that East Bengal conceded. He was vocal throughout the match and delegated well from the back. And considering he has not played much this season, he looked assured when called into action.

Scott Neville - 6/10

Neville found it hard against the pace of the NorthEast United FC wingers on occasion, and was left scurrying back into position a couple of times.

Raju Gaikwad - 5.5/10

Gaikwad was sent off for a second yellow card in the second half when he deliberately denied Deshorn Brown a clear goal-scoring oppostunity. In a match that was criticial, this was a poor mistake from the former India international.

Sarthak Golui - 6/10

Golui was unfortunate to score an own goal in the second half which made it 2-0 to NorthEast United FC. Although he did score a goal for his team in the dying moments of the game, it was too late for a comeback.

Matti Steinmann - 5/10

Steinmann was not as efficient as he usually is in midfield by his own lofty standards, and had the ball knicked off him on more than one occasion.

Mohammad Rafique - 5.5/10

Like Steinmann, Rafique did not add much to the game from a creative point of view. He worked hard for his team, which he deserves credit for.

Haobam Singh - 5/10

Haobam looked clueless on the pitch at times, often leaving coach Robbie Fowler tearing his hair out in the stands. He needs to improve by leaps and bounds to be retained ahead of next season.

Ajay Chhetri - 6.5/10

Chhetri was substituted in the second half, but not before he put in a good shift for the duration of his time on the pitch.

Bikash Jairu - 5.5/10

Jairu was unable to make simple crosses into the box on more than one occasion - something that cannot be excused as an aberration. Playing in a more advanced position tonight, he did not perform how the manager would have expected him to.

Aaron Joshua Holloway - 6/10

Holloway tried hard and made the right runs throughout the game, but his midfielders were unable to find him with the regularity he would have hoped.

Jeje Lalpekhlua - 6/10

As was the case with Holloway, Jeje did not get much service through the game. He also looked a little tired and leggy, considering he hasn't played many minutes this season.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Subhasish Roy - 6.5/10

Roy was composed during the most critical situations of the match, and was decisive during set-pieces against a tall East Bengal side. The only error he made led to the goal in the second half.

Nim Dorjee - 6.5/10

Dorjee crossed the ball for NorthEast United FC's second goal of the game, and he kept himself busy through the match with his darting runs forward.

Benjamin Lambot - 7/10

Lambot has been the defensive rock on which NorthEast United FC have buit their entire campaign. They are now just one win away from qualifying for the top four, and a big part of the credit for that goes to Lambot's leadership.

Dylan Fox - 6.5/10

Along with Lambot, Fox had an almost perfect game and intercepted everything that the SC East Bengal attackers threw at him.

Provat Lakra - 6/10

Although he had a few shaky moments, Lakra recovered well and completed the game without any more hiccups. He threw himself into a couple of critical tackles towards the end of his time on the pitch.

Lalengmawia - 7/10

Lalengmawia shows maturity beyond his years in almost every game he plays, and even today, he was brilliant. He is definitely one to make a mark in the future.

Khassa Camara - 7.5/10

Camara single-handedly orchestrated the NorthEast United FC plays on the day. Along with Lalengmawia, he is an indispensable part of this team.

Imran Khan - 6.5/10

Khan showed great desire with his driving runs throughout the game, and by the end, him and Deshorn Brown seemed to have developed a tidy understanding on the pitch.

VP Suhair - 6/10

Suhair came clutch when it mattered the most, scoring his first goal of the season. His face was a picture of delight at the full-time whistle, with his goal proving to be the difference between the teams on the day.

Deshorn Brown - 7/10

Brown looks like a completely different player to the one at Bengaluru FC, and his pace and directness was there for all to see.

Luis Machado - 6.5/10

Machado's runs helped create space for Brown and Suhair, which eventually helped NorthEast United FC score the goals they needed to get the much-needed win.