SC East Bengal ropes in young Brazilian forward Marcelo Ribeiro on loan for remainder of 2021-22 ISL season

SC East Bengal have acquired the services of Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos, 24, on loan from Portuguese club Gil Vicente FC until the end of the Indian Super League season. The Kolkata giants announced the news on Monday.

Born in Sao Paulo, Marcelo Ribeiro began his career at Portuguesa Santista. However, the striker didn't make any appearances for the club's senior team and was transferred to Burgos CF in the Segunda division.

After putting pen to paper for the club, Marcelo Ribeiro said:

"I am pleased to join SC East Bengal. It is one of the biggest clubs in India, and I am really looking forward to joining the team and helping them in the league."

In the 2019-20 season, Marcelo made 15 league appearances for Burgos CF, seven starts and eight from the bench. He scored four goals for the club. Marcelo Ribeiro snapped up a memorable brace against CD Tudelano in a 2-2 draw.

Burgos CF loaned the young striker out to UD San Sebastián de los Reyes the following season. Throughout the 2020-21 season, he made 24 appearances and scored 9 goals.

Marcelo Ribeiro's performances earned him a transfer to Gil Vicente in the Portuguese top league. However, his appearances at the club were limited to just three brief substitute appearances in the initial phase of the 2021-22 season. His last appearance for Gil Vicente came on August 29 in an eight-minute cameo.

Marcelo Ribeiro will bring rejuvenated hopes for bottom-placed SC East Bengal

While Marcelo Ribeiro is yet to make his mark at the top level, he has a habit of popping up in the right place. Ribeiro could be an important player for SC East Bengal going forward.

The Red & Gold Brigade are glued to the bottom spot in the points table after 10 matches. They are still winless in the league and have witnessed their foreign contingent delivering sub-par performances.

Under interim manager Renedy Singh, the Kolkata giants have looked like a rejuvenated side. The Kolkata side have also announced that Mario Rivera will take over as the new head coach for the remainder of the season.

According to reports, the club will part ways with their primary foreign striker Daniel Chima Chukwu. The Nigerian has failed to impress his employers after scoring just twice in his 10 games. The 30-year-old forward's two goals came against Odisha FC in a 6-4 loss.

