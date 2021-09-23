SC East Bengal sign Croatian forward Antonio Perosevic on 1-year deal

Indian Super League side SC East Bengal have announced the signing of Croatian forward Antonio Perosevic for the 2021-22 season. Perosevic joins the Indian club from Hungarian top-flight side Hujpest FC on a one-year deal.

The centre-forward, who can also operate on the wings, is SC East Bengal's final overseas addition ahead of the new season. Perosevic also has two caps for the Croatian national team, but could not score or assist in those appearances.

The 29-year-old said he was happy to join SC East Bengal and praised the football community in India upon signing his contract with the club. He was quoted as saying by the club's website:

“India is an amazing country and I have heard a lot about how passionate people are about football here. Especially, SC East Bengal and its fan base are much talked about. I have read up on them and I can’t wait to pull on the red and gold shirt.”

Perosevic also added that he was raring to go and is looking forward to performing well for SC East Bengal. He explained:

“I will look to help the team in whatever way I can and maintain the team spirit. I know the history attached to this club and I will do my best to uphold its legacy.”

Who is Antonio Perosevic and what does he bring to the table for SC East Bengal?

Perosevic is a player with plenty of experience, having played 211 times combined for three clubs. He began his career with NK Osijek in Croatia. Perosevic rose through the ranks at NK Osijek before eventually making his first-team debut for the club in 2011.

Perosevic went on to make 138 appearances for the Croatian outfit, scoring 37 goals and recording 13 assists during a six-year stay. The 29-year-old even played in seven UEFA Europa League qualifying matches for Osijek, managing one goal.

He then transferred to Puskas AFC in the Hungarian top-flight. Perosevic was on the club's books for two years, but made only 30 appearances as he was shipped out on loan. He scored seven goals and managed three assists for Puskas AFC.

In 2019, Perosevic moved to Hungarian side Ujpest FC. He turned out for them 43 times across two years. Perosevic managed seven goals and four assists for Ujpest FC, while also winning the 2020-21 Hungarian Cup.

Resultantly, he brings with him the knack of scoring goals as well as trophy-winning credentials. SC East Bengal will hope Perosevic quickly adapts to his new surroundings and can form productive partnerships upfront with the likes of Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jackichand Singh and fellow new signing Daniel Chukwu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar