SC East Bengal sign Spanish midfielder Francisco Jose Sota on a short-term deal

SC East Bengal have penned a short-term deal with the versatile Spanish midfielder. The Spaniard has been brought in to bolster the side's midfield options after the departure of Amir Dervisevic.

After taking control as head coach of the Red and Gold Brigade from interim boss Renedy Singh, Marco Rivera has added another player to his lineup after Marcelo Ribeiro. The Brazilian was brought in to replace Daniel Chima Chukwu, who moved to ISL side Jamshedpur FC.

A versatile midfielder from Spain, 30-year-old Francisco Jose Sota is a player who is comfortable playing on both flanks as well as an attacking midfielder. He could be key in delivering vital defense-breaching passes in the final third. The midfielder is expected to arrive at the FC Goa camp soon to start preparations for the side's upcoming fixtures.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓



We are happy to announce the signing of versatile Spanish midfielder 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐉𝐨𝐬é 𝐒𝐨𝐭𝐚 on a short term deal that will see him turn out for the red and gold brigade till the end of the season.



#JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓We are happy to announce the signing of versatile Spanish midfielder 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐉𝐨𝐬é 𝐒𝐨𝐭𝐚 on a short term deal that will see him turn out for the red and gold brigade till the end of the season. 🚨𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓🚨We are happy to announce the signing of versatile Spanish midfielder 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐉𝐨𝐬é 𝐒𝐨𝐭𝐚 on a short term deal that will see him turn out for the red and gold brigade till the end of the season.#JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব https://t.co/u4FHeGFbNG

It is understood the new gaffer intends to change the approach of the team to improve their position in the league table. The Kolkata-based outfit's next match is against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby. SC East Bengal lost the last derby between the two sides and will be looking to make amends for the same in the return fixture.

SC East Bengal looking to recover from defeat against Hyderabad FC

The Red and Gold Brigade were at the receiving end of a 4-0 defeat against Hyderabad FC in their last outing. The side were unable to put a dent on the Nizams despite having Antonio Perosevic back in the line-up.

Also Read Article Continues below

New recruit Marcelo Ribeiro, who started on the bench, got some time on the pitch. However, the forward did not have too much of an impact on the game, except for tripping himself to get his side a spot-kick.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar