SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa edged SC East Bengal 4-3 after a scintillating affair in Match 21 of ISL 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Alberto Noguera (twice), Jorge Ortiz and Antonio Perosevic's own goal gave the Gaurs the win. Perosevic also scored a brace for SC East Bengal in addition to Amir Dervisevic's strike.

FC Goa dominated possession early on and were rewarded for it in the 14th minute when Alberto Noguera scored a stunning goal. The Spaniard received a pass from Jorge Ortiz and unleashed an absolute thunderbolt from 30 yards out. The shot curled away from Suvam Sen in the SC East Bengal goal before nestling in the top corner.

Ortiz almost added a second goal for FC Goa in the 17th minute when an excellent pass from Noguera found him inside the box. The forward tried to slide the ball past Sen, but his shot went wide of the far post.

SC East Bengal responded with an equalizer shortly after Ortiz's miss. Seriton Fernandes conceded a free-kick at the edge of the box which Amir Dervisevic took. The midfielder could only hit Edu Bedia in the wall with his effort.

But the rebound fell to Antonio Perosevic, who hit a crisp half-volley with his left foot. The shot left FC Goa shot-stopper Dheeraj Moirangthem static and lashed in off the post to bring SC East Bengal level.

Ortiz made up for his miss in the 32nd minute. A poor foul on Fernandes by Sourav Das saw the referee initially blow for a free-kick at the edge of the box. However, after consulting his linesman, he pointed to the spot. Ortiz stepped up and sent Sen the wrong way to make it 2-1 to FC Goa.

Dervisevic then made it two apiece to open up a grandstand finish to the first half. SC East Bengal received a free-kick well out on the right-hand side after an unnecessary foul. Dervisevic stepped up and curled a left-footed effort that evaded everybody in the box as well as Moirangthem to end up in the far corner of FC Goa's goal.

There was still time, however, for FC Goa to take their third lead of the game a minute before half-time. The Gaurs took the lead for a third time in the 44th minute. A corner from the left by Noguera was headed on by Devendra Murgaonkar. The ball took a wicked deflection off the unwitting Perosevic and went in off the post, leaving Sen stranded.

The own-goal was followed by the half-time whistle to an incredibly entertaining first half of ISL football.

Noguera scores again as FC Goa edge SC East Bengal in ISL thriller

The second half was less adventurous with both teams trying to maintain their compact shape. FC Goa clearly benefited more from it as they held the lead while SC East Bengal desperately searched for a third equalizer on the night.

The Red and Gold Brigade ultimately got it through Perosevic in the 59th minute. A terrible pass from Glan Martins went straight to the Croatian, who dribbled past Gonzalez and Bedia before sending a solid finish over Moirangthem.

FC Goa striker Murgaonkar then missed a fantastic chance to make it 4-3. A corner was poorly cleared by SC East Bengal, allowing Noguera to send in a good cross. The ball found Aibanbha Dohling, who sent it across to an unmarked Murgaonkar. The striker had an open goal but failed to make sufficient connection and half-volleyed wide of the post.

Bedia then forced a save from Sen following a free-kick. The resulting corner was cleared and saw SC East Bengal break quickly with five of their players going up against three FC Goa defenders. They ultimately found Naorem Singh, who sent it across goal for Daniel Chukwu, but Gonzalez slid in to clear it right off the forward's toes.

The Gaurs' defense was all over the place once again following the drinks break. Perosevic won the ball off FC Goa substitute Sanson Pereira, which was then chased down by Chukwu. The forward found Perosevic, who had two SC East Bengal players to square it to, but took a shot instead that was palmed away by Moirangthem.

SC East Bengal were made to pay for the error and FC Goa took the lead for a staggering fourth time. A speculative ball forward from Martins was met by Ortiz, who sent a pass to the edge of the box towards Nongdamba Naorem.

Naorem, however, let the ball run through to the onrushing Noguera, who finished past Sen to score the seventh goal of an incredible ISL contest.

The Red and Gold Brigade continued to push for a late equalizer but some good game management gave FC Goa their first win of the new ISL season. The victory pushed Juan Ferrando's side to 10th in the 2021-22 ISL standings, while Manolo Diaz's outfit, still winless, hit rock-bottom.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee