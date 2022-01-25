SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

SC East Bengal locked horns with Hyderabad FC in Match No. 70 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The two sides have met before in the competition, and on that night, the tie ended with both sides sharing the spoils.

The tie was all about Hyderabad FC, especially after the Nizams got their second goal as a result of a defensive error from Adil Khan. SC East Bengal had momentary control over the game but failed to impress because of their lack of penetration in the final third.

Midfielder Darren Sidoel failed to control the game at the center and his side looked hollow when hit on the break.

The game started with both teams trying to dominate each other. But the Nizams stepped on the gas and looked menacing going forward. They got their first goal from a Souvik Chakraborti corner.

Souvik's corner found Bartholomew Ogbeche near the post who turned it in because of a poor goalkeeping move from Arindam Bhattacharya. The goal acted as a catalyst for Marco Rivera's men.

But the Nizams were not far behind. They launched counters against an SC East Bengal defense that was higher up the pitch in search of a goal. These moves ended on a fruitful note after Adil Khan mis-hit a ball that fell at the feet of Ogbeche.

The striker had no trouble scoring his second of the game past Arindam Bhattacharya. Hyderabad FC were quick to add a third. Aniket Jadhav received the ball on the left wing and cut inside to end the move with a cheeky finish.

Hyderabad FC put SC East Bengal back in place

Hyderabad FC Bartholomew Ogbeche finishes the game with a hat-trick to his name (Image Courtesy: ISL).

Marcelo Ribeiro was brought on in the second half in the place of Semboi Haokip but the forward was unable to make an impact. The Nizams were compact defensively and kept knocking on the door of the SC East Bengal defense.

Javier Siverio, who led the Hyderabad FC attack, came close on multiple occasions but was unable to get his name on the scoresheet. However, the Spanish forward's link-up play was brilliant.

The relationship between the two forwards resulted in a fourth goal for Manolo Marquez's side. Javier Siverio tried to cut inside the box but was dispossessed. The ball was sent back by Ogbeche, who completed his hat-trick with the goal.

The Red and Gold Brigade looked beaten in every department. But the side had one opportunity when Marcelo seemed to be tripped inside the box. Franjo Prce stepped up to take the penalty but was denied by Laxmikant Kattimani.

The Nizams ultimately got their justice as replays showed that there should not have been a penalty in the first place.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar