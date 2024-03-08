Sivasakthi Narayanan exclusive interview: Bengaluru FC forward reflects on experiencing highs and lows, Sunil Chhetri's impact, and leading India

In Bengaluru FC’s tradition of relying on seasoned stars during pivotal moments, last season offered a notable change. Just when their season seemed to be heading downhill, a 21-year-old emerged out of the blue to redefine Bengaluru's fortunes.

Enter Sivasakthi Narayanan, whose remarkable season included 11 goals across all competitions, along with accolades like the Indian Super League’s Emerging Talent of the Year award and a call-up to the Indian national team. All this achieved within a mere six months. The spotlight undeniably shone brightly on Sivasakthi, with some even heralding the youngster as the answer to India’s quest for Sunil Chhetri’s successor.

However, amidst all those bright lights, it is essential to remember that footballers, too, go through several challenging periods. Since the start of this season, the intensity of that spotlight has certainly waned, in line with his form.

But at just 22-years-old, Siva has already seen the ebbs and flow in the game. These experiences may either catalyze his development or pose formidable obstacles. Yet, for a man who has consistently been doubted, each setback presents an opportunity for growth.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sivasakthi revealed that he views the ups and downs of football as an integral part of his development, drawing motivation from his experiences at Bengaluru FC. He said:

"As you become more experienced, you tend to realize that highs and lows are a part of the game and it’s important to face that," Sivasakthi explained like a veteran in the game. "For example, when I initially began playing football, it felt easier and natural as I progressed through the age levels. But transitioning to Bengaluru FC and then the senior team was daunting, and my confidence was slightly down, as I admired many of the players in the club."

He added:

"Nevertheless, as I integrated into the team, I was warmly welcomed, which boosted my morale. With gaining experience of playing here, it gave more confidence to express myself and adapt to different situations. Listening to coaches also helped me, and I was highly motivated to continue competing at the senior level rather than returning to the B team, which further fueled my progress."

Sivasakthi was part of Bengaluru FC’s junior team in 2020. Despite a strong showing in the Durand Cup last year, where he played a crucial role in Bengaluru’s success, his opportunities remained restricted due to the presence of established strikers like Chhetri and Roy Krishna.

Reflecting on his breakthrough in 2023, Sivasakthi attributes that performances at crucial junctures ultimately made all the difference. He said:

"It’s simple. My path to consistent playing time relied on scoring goals. At Bengaluru FC, with top strikers like Krishna and Chhetri, I was uncertain about my chances. But during last season’s Durand Cup, everything fell into place, and I utilized my opportunity, made consistent impact even-though my playing time was limited. It boiled down to proving to the head coach that I could lead the line, and that’s what l did."

He also acknowledged the support of the players at the club, especially those competing for his position within the team - Krishna and Chhetri, which he credits for playing a part in his development. He said:

"Another key factor for me was the support of senior players. Roy Krishna’s encouragement, both on and off the field, helped me settle in quickly. Captain Sunil Chhetri as well, who advised me to keep going even if I missed chances. The guidance from senior players within the team played a big role in boosting my confidence."

“The mentality at BFC is always strong” - Sivasakthi Narayanan on Bengaluru FC’s 2023-24 season

Sivasakthi’s numbers have not been as impressive this season, partly due to the lack of consistent starts and the change in club management. He has played only 528 minutes this season compared to 899 last season, scoring just twice.

Speaking about the limited game-time in this campaign, the 22-year-old feels that he is gradually finding his rhythm after a challenging start. He said:

"It’s not just me; almost all players struggle to make an impact when given only five or ten minutes on the pitch. Although I haven’t had consistent playing time this season, starting three games in the Super Cup and scoring against Hyderabad FC has helped me regain some rhythm and confidence. I started the game against Kerala Blasters last time out and want to continue that momentum."

The change in head coach after just one win in their first ten games was inevitable. Although Gerard Zaragoza hasn’t quite hit the ground running, his team currently occupies the final playoff spot and have a chance to secure a top-six finish after a disastrous start.

Sivasakthi notes that Zaragoza, who is already familiar with the club from his stint as an assistant coach in 2018, is highly inspiring. Additionally, he believes that Bengaluru FC’s experience of being in a similar situation last season could give them the edge as the team heads into four crucial games. He said:

"The mentality at BFC is always strong, as evidenced by last season. Everyone believed that we could go all the way, and that belief was spread all around the club, not just the players and the coach. All it took was one moment and a victory, and that gave us the confidence in the second half of the season."

He added:

"The new head coach (Gerard Zaragoza) is motivated and inspires us to finish in the top-six finish. Initially, he leaned on the experience of several senior players, but as he familiarized himself with the team, he’s starting to provide more opportunities for young players like us. He has a lot of belief in the players and we are looking to repay that faith by qualifying for the playoffs again," Sivasakthi elaborated.

“It felt like all my hard work finally paid off” - Sivasakthi Narayanan on captaining India’s under-23 team

Sivasakthi’s noteworthy performances in the ISL last season caught the attention of Indian men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, leading to his selection for the Tri-Nation Tournament in March. However, an injury during the Indian Super League finals against Mohun Bagan SG forced him to withdraw, temporarily halting his aspirations of representing his nation.

In terms of national team call-ups, the youngster explained that his luck has been quite unforgiving, with several situations preventing him from representing the nation even during his younger days. These setbacks often forced him to temper his expectations. He said:

"Since the age of 17, I’ve been receiving calls to play for the Indian team. But it seemed that every time I was called up, something unfortunate happened, whether it was injuries or tough family situations. This has happened to me four separate times. On one occasion when I was playing for the academy, I didn’t have a passport, which prevented me from traveling."

He added:

"These setbacks occurred frequently, including in March last year, when I was injured in the ISL finals, which meant that I couldn’t make my senior debut. I was filled with disappointment, but it was unfortunately not something new to me," Siva disclosed.

Nonetheless, his inclusion in the under-23 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in September marked a significant milestone, with the unexpected honor of captaining his nation adding to the surprise. He recounted:

"So when the under-23 call-up arrived in September, my happiness and satisfaction was lower due to my past experiences, and thought that if I became excited, something unfortunate would happen again. But it luckily materialized, and being named captain was something I did not expect as well. My parents and everyone in my family were overjoyed and proud, and it’s thanks to their support that I’ve reached this point. Personally, it felt like all my hard work finally paid off."

There have been high expectations that Sivasakthi is indeed one of the ‘chosen ones’ to potentially replace Sunil Chhetri in both Bengaluru FC and the Indian national team.

However, throughout his senior career, the youngster has excelled when deployed as a shadow striker or second forward, positions that align with his strengths. Conversely, he has not performed at his best when utilized as a lone striker.

Reflecting on his preferred position and areas where he can improve, he explained:

"It’s true that I feel most comfortable when I play upfront or as a second striker. But I know my strengths and weaknesses. Playing as a single striker, especially against physical and experienced center-backs, has proven to be challenging for me. I find that I’m more confident when playing alongside another striker, which helps me find space and utilize my pace and movement to beat the defenders."

He continued:

"But now I’m driven to improve my skills and play multiple positions. I’ve been focusing on improving my physicality in particular, which will enable me to play in the traditional number nine role as well," he concluded.

Sivasakthi appeared to bask in a spotlight of recognition last year, but that has changed this season. However, what remains unchanged is his resolute mentality to bounce back despite facing setbacks. As he aptly puts it, experiencing highs and lows at such a young age will only make him better both as a player and as a person.