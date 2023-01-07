"Some of the players cried in the dressing room after the match": NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo

NorthEast United FC lost 2-1 to Bengaluru FC in their 13th game of the ISL 2022-23 season today in Guwahati. It was Bengaluru FC's fourth victory of the season. With a win today, the Blues from Bangalore moved to eighth in the points table. The Highlanders remained in the bottom spot.

The match started with both teams taking a cautious approach and making sure they didn't concede early. The first half saw the visitors have more of the ball, but they failed to capitalize on their chances. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

In the second half, Bengaluru FC started as the better side and created many more openings. They were finally rewarded in the 50th minute when Sivasakhti Narayan gave them the lead. The lead didn't last long as Romain Philippoteaux scored in the 66th minute for NorthEast United FC from a free-kick.

As the match looked to end in a stalemate, Alan Costa scored for Bengaluru FC in the 94th minute to secure a victory for Simon Grayson's side.

Speaking to the media after the game, this is what NorthEast United FC's head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said about the game.

"It was a shock to me the way we conceded late and lost the game. It is football and we can only learn from these situations to be better in times like these. The substitutes need to have more impact. I am happy with the performances of the two new players," said Vincenzo.

"Overall, it is very sad the way we lost in the last minute. Some of the players were crying in the dressing room after the game. Obviously, we weren't good at buildup, and we were afraid to build from the back. This is something we must improve."

NorthEast United FC have signed two new Indian players in the winter window, and have to sign two foreign players to replace Matt Derbyshire and Jakobsen. Speaking about the foreign recruitment of NorthEast United FC, this is what Vincenzo had to say:

"This is one aspect in which we are working day and night for sure we have to sign two new foreign players and I am hopeful we will have them by next week. Their addition will give the side a new dimension that we need," Vincenzo added.

"We were poor in the final third of the season": Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson

Sivasakthi scored the opener today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC were happy to secure a late victory against NorthEast United FC and move up the points table. Speaking to the media after the game, here's what Simon Grayson had to say regarding the game today:

"Tonight we were good in possession and got into good areas. Also at times, we have done what we have been doing wrong this season, which is getting us into the final third and making the wrong choices or moves. We haven't been shooting when we should or playing the correct pass in the final third. Javi has a fantastic left foot, but he missed some good chances from inside the box."

Bengaluru FC started the Indian footballing calendar with a bang, winning the Durand Cup. Since then, though, everything has gone downhill for the Blues from Bangalore. When asked about what Simon thinks has gone wrong this season, this is what the Blues coach had to say:

"Well, honestly, I feel like we were poor in the final third of the pitch just like I said. On paper, we have a good squad, but we have just been poor in decision-making. Defensively, I think we have been solid and looked solid."

