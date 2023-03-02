"Sometimes, it must be ugly" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic reveals plans for ISL 2022-23 knockout clash against Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 playoff knockouts at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday (March 3).

The Kochi-based club go into the eliminator on the back of a poor run of form, having won only one of their last five games. They have also lost their last five away games, which is also a concern.

Kerala Blasters will nevertheless be determined to win against in-form Bengaluru side and progress further in the competition. A victory over the Blues will see them face Mumbai City in the ISL semifinals.

Following the team's loss to Hyderabad FC, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said that the Kerala Blasters could consider sitting back and playing on the counter against the hosts. Asked if that's indeed the gameplan for Friday, he replied:

"You always have two things in mind when you are about to play any game: What you will do when you have the ball in your possession and what you will do when you don't have the ball in your possession, so how you get attack and how you defend.

"Actually, the moments you get to attack are the moments when the opponents allow you to do so. If your opponents are better at pressing or in possession, you won't have the ball."

Vukomanovic explained that the result is more important than the playing style in a knockout match, hinting that the Blasters could take a pragmatic approach at Kanteerava:

"So, tomorrow, it's an interesting game. Even in the last game against Bengaluru FC, not long ago, we had a huge (percentage of) possession, almost 70%, but in the end, we lost the game (1-0), it doesn't mean a lot.

"You have to find a way how you want to approach the game, how you want to win the game because it's the knockout phase. In this knockout phase, nobody cares if you're playing nice football, for the beauty of the game, no! It's about the result."

"Sometimes, it must be ugly. Tomorrow, we'll see how it goes on the pitch. We want to play the way we always play, want to be the dominant team, but we'll see what the situation will be. It also depends on our opponents."

Vukomanovic recently said that Kerala Blasters will organize their training sessions ahead of the knockout tie in Kochi due to the lack of proper training grounds in Bangalore. Asked if he considers that a disadvantage for his team, the coach replied:

"No, not at all. These are the things that, speaking about the ISL organization, you have to adapt to and deal with. You know that sometimes when you go for away games - there have been a couple of times this season - you don't get a normal quality pitch provided for your training session.

"But, you have to deal with those things. You have to accept that and adapt. Of course, the ISL has to manage these things in the future because it's very important for the improvement not only of the teams who are traveling but also of the domestic teams; to have quality training grounds and training centers because it gives better quality to your work, improves young players, and becomes better."

Vukomanovic went on to stress the need for every ISL club to have a dedicated training center, saying:

"This is true for every football club worldwide. You must have a training ground; you must have a training pitch with a training center if you want to have a serious club and a serious organization. Otherwise, you'll never reach higher levels; you'll never reach the higher points. All the things that you may manage or reach will be a spontaneous success, for one season maybe, and then drop down again, as was the case with Kerala Blasters in the past."

The Kerala Blasters boss reckons Indian clubs should follow in the footsteps of their European counterparts by placing importance on setting up training centers for themselves. He said:

"This year, we saw the example of Jamshedpur FC having difficulties in the second year after reaching the semi-finals and getting the shield (last season). These kinds of things, as a club, if you want to work with consistency, you must take care of it.

"Training centers and training grounds are the assets of your club. With these things, you can attract better players and, tomorrow, speaking about coaches because, believe me, in Europe, when you approach a player or coaching staff as a club, the first thing and the first question you get is: Do you have a training center? Do you have a training ground?"

He, though, stressed that not being able to train in Bangalore ahead of Friday's match is not an excuse for Kerala Blasters:

"So, these kinds of things are really important. I suppose that here, if we speak about the improvement of the ISL, a beautiful competition, I think it must be the next step for every club that want to compete at the highest level of the ISL.

"Hopefully, it'll be set in the future because many teams are suffering because you have to travel a lot, sometimes changing two flights and you don't get a field provided. But, you have to deal with it. It's not an excuse. Of course, we managed to have a training session this morning. Today, we fly, tomorrow, we play. We have to deal with it."

Bengaluru FC go into the clash off a stunning eight-game winning streak. Vukomanovic explained how certain teams going on winning and losing runs have been woven into the fabric of the ISL in recent years, saying:

"Many teams in this league who are at the top last season and this, they have these winning runs, whether we talk about Mumbai City, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, and now Bengaluru FC. Every team have that momentum during the season where they are really good. As we see and have seen in the past two seasons, anything is possible in this league. There are some teams that nobody expects to be high, get into the playoffs, and reach the final."

The Kerala Blasters boss dismissed suggestions that the Blues' form would stand them in good stead in Friday's playoff knockout game. He elucidated:

"That's why football is a beautiful game. Anything is possible. Of course, we have our hopes, our beliefs. We want to get the (semifinal) qualification, we'll do everything for that. So, it doesn't matter if one team have a winning line or a losing line. When it comes to the playoff, it comes to one game. It's about 90-95 minutes or maybe even longer. We'll see tomorrow."

Vibin Mohanan impressed in his first ISL start against Hyderabad FC last weekend.

With Ivan Kaliuzhnyi suspended for the game against Bengaluru FC, the youngster has staked his claim for another start. Asked if he has any qualms about starting Mohanan despite the enormity of the occasion and the player's age, Vukomanovic replied:

"When you speak about young players and when they become senior players, playing for the first squad, (they are in) the moment of growing up as players, it's better if you get a chance to play big games because it makes you better, it makes you grow faster.

"When you are a quality player, it doesn't matter if the game is in the playoffs or the finals; it doesn't matter. Even last year, we had in the final some players who were really young and didn't play for the most part of the season, but it doesn't matter; we believe in them.

"They have quality, it's up to them to manage the game, it's up to them to start their own careers. They have to know that they have to work hard to become important players in the squad, so it doesn't matter too much."

The Kerala Blasters gaffer went on to explain how pleased he has been with Mohanan's growth so far, saying:

"He (Vibin Mohanan) is a good player, he is a good guy. He has to stay calm with his feet on the ground and work hard for his own career. Tomorrow, we'll see if he's going to get playing time. Last game, he showed (his quality) in front of our fans and that was our idea as well. We wanted to see how he manages all those moments. We're happy with his progress. It has been a couple of months since he's been with us. Many other young players are getting chances (as well)."

Vukomanovic also stressed that he's not worried about throwing Mohanan in his starting XI against Bengaluru on Friday if needed. He said:

"He's a quality player; it doesn't matter how old you are. If you have quality, if you are 19-20 years old, 18 or 35, it doesn't matter. If you have quality and are in good shape, you are welcome, and you will play. That's how we look at our squad."

Kerala Blasters succumbed to a 1-0 loss when they faced Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava last month. Asked what improvements his team need to make on this occasion, the coach replied:

"(We have) to concentrate more when it comes to difficult moments, defending moments, set-pieces, counter-attacks, not committing mistakes - stupid individual mistakes, being focused on that moment, being committed to the team and disciplined when it comes to how we play when we defend, how we play when we attack.

"All of those moments tomorrow are really important. I don't think it'll be a beautiful game as it was in the previous period because both teams will be careful, and disciplined. We'll see. I expect a tough game with lots of duels, running, fighting, and like I always say, let the better team win."

Vukomanovic was also asked which of the two teams will be under more pressure considering their contrasting forms, to which he responded:

"I don't think anyone (is under more pressure than the other) because now that the competition is done and you enter the playoffs, it's completely different because, in the last couple of games, the mindsets of all the teams were different because many teams knew that they had no more chance to qualify (for the playoffs).

"Almost all the (other) teams, when they knew that they are in the playoffs, it was a different approach. Now, it's the knockout phase. Both teams are entering the game with this in mind: 'We have 95 or 120 minutes to fight, let's go and give everything we have, and try to reach that qualification'."

The Serb believes players should enjoy these games instead of being under pressure, explaining:

"Both teams will be fighting for every square meter, for every ball. I think there is any pressure. All the players must enjoy these moments because it's the pleasure of your life. I have mentioned it many times.

"When you start your career, you dream about playing those moments, playing in front of big crowds in important games; you want to be a part of that. As a player, you must be proud to participate and play in this kind of game and give everything."

He added:

"When you give everything, there are no regrets. That's how it goes in football. Now, me, as a coach, after I don't know how many years as a former player, participating in these kinds of games, it makes you happy, it makes you proud.

"So, just go out, you deal with it, you give your best for your friends, for your teammates, fighting together, reaching things together. This is how it goes. Nobody should have pressure about this game. It's about sport, it's about fighting for your team. That's all."

Bengaluru are a major threat when they sit back and hit their opponents on the counter. So Vukomanovic stressed the need for his attackers to make their chances count when they get them, saying:

"It's about individual quality when you come to the final third. A good combination, a good shot on target, to the 'keeper's side in the corner; these are the individual qualities that you have to manage during the game, how you control, how you shoot, how you make headers, set-pieces.

"Those small things make a difference, especially in this kind of game where you don't expect to have many chances. In the moments you have those chances, you have to make it happen, as it was in our game in November against Hyderabad FC; you get a couple of chances, you score one, maybe that's enough."

He continued:

"Even last year, in the semi-finals we played (against Jamshedpur FC), it was about a couple of chances only. So, the players realize and are aware of these moments.

"You have to defend well and when you come to the last third, be quick with the ball, (make) good combinations, (show) individual quality to make a one-two, dribble and shoot. This is how it goes. So, the teams that manage those moments in a good way in the last third are the best teams in the world. Let's see. We'll see tomorrow."

Scoring from set-pieces is something Kerala Blasters have rarely done this season. Asked if the team should try to make more of it against Bengaluru, Vukomanovic said:

"You always prepare set-pieces and open-play when you prepare for games. I think this year, we scored a goal in Goa from a set-piece, maybe one or two more, if I'm wrong. The opponents also ... looking at previous years, all the teams were conceding many goals from set-pieces. So, automatically, all of them said, 'We have to work on that'. When teams work on that, it's more difficult to score goals."

The Kerala Blasters coach continued:

"You want to use those moments if possible, but it also depends on your opponents - how strong they are in defending or how strong they are in attacking (set-pieces).

"You always practice, you always want to do those things, but, again, part of the game where most things happen is the open-play game; how you use your possession and how you use some other moments. If it comes to set-pieces, of course, you want to try to score. So, we'll try to do both tomorrow."

Vukomanovic concluded by adding that Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (suspension) and Sandeep Singh (injury) are the only unavailable players for Kerala Blasters for the eliminator:

"The only suspension is Vanya (Kaliuzhnyi). All the other players are in good shape. We're happy about that. We arrived after the 20 (league) games without serious injuries except for Sandeep (Singh), who had his surgery and is recovering. I think we should be happy with our season speaking about injuries and our physical shape. Everybody is okay (for the match)."

"Only quality doesn't matter" - Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro demands more from his teammates

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro for the press conference.

Looking ahead to the clash, the defender explained that everyone in the team is in the same boat regarding how they want to approach the game, saying:

"Everybody knows how to react. Everybody knows which position we're in and what we want from the next match. So everybody is focused on the next match."

Asked if there's a need for players to take on more responsibility on the pitch on Friday, Carneiro replied:

"It should come from within from everyone. Only quality doesn't matter, you have to show fighting spirit and go hard because this match is a rivalry, and from my experience, I'd say you have to be intelligent; not just pump yourself up and go like it's a rivalry. You should be careful and intelligent to play these kinds of games. That's how we'll manage to get the result that we want."

As an attacking full-back, Carneiro has often been caught out at the back several times this season. Asked if he would rather subdue his attacking instincts to keep the team's rearguard shut against Bengaluru, he replied:

"For me, every time I go on the pitch, whatever job I have been given by the coach, I should do that. But, it's also important for me, as a defender, I should defend first and then go out to help my striker. That's what I'm looking (to do). If I can help my strikers, it's good, and if I defend, it's very good. If the coach tells me I have to do something, I go and do it. That's my main point whenever I play a match."

