Sony India acquires rights to broadcast 132nd edition of Durand Cup 

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has secured the media rights to broadcast the Durand Cup, the oldest competition in Asian football. The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is scheduled to kick off on August 3, featuring 24 teams vying for the prestigious prize.

Sony has been designated as the official broadcasting partner for the upcoming two years, granting supporters the opportunity to watch the matches live on Sony Ten 2 and the OTT platform SonyLiv.

The tournament will witness participation from all 12 ISL teams, alongside five I-League teams, one I-League 2 and regional team, three army teams from India, and one club each from Nepal and Bangladesh.

Sony is our Broadcasting Partner for the 132nd Durand Cup Tournament, streaming live from 3rd August to 3rd September 2023.

Get ready for a mind-blowing viewing experience as we bring you every exhilarating moment of the epic showdown.

Durand Cup 2023 will feature six groups, each hosted at three venues - Kolkata, Guwahati, and Assam. The highly anticipated semi-final and final matches are set to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

In the group stage, the top team from each group will directly qualify for the quarter-finals, while the two best second-placed teams based on points will complete the top eight teams.

The competition which began in 1888, stands as one of the highly prized trophies in Indian football. Bengaluru FC had the honor of lifting the silverware last time out after beating rivals Mumbai City FC.

Fixtures to look forward to in the 2023 Durand Cup group stage

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup has witnessed captivating draws, featuring bitter rivals facing off against each other.

Group A holds a blockbuster fixture in Indian football, with Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant set to clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, making the derby a highly anticipated encounter.

Meanwhile, Group B also commands attention with its fixtures, as Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC once again find themselves pitted against each other. The two ISL giants recently engaged in dramatic showdowns during the ISL playoff game and the Super Cup game.

In addition to these two teams, I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC have also been named in Group B. The Kerala derby will certainly be an interesting match, given the high stakes involved.

Furthermore, the fixture between southern teams Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC, as well as the clash between the last two ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, are notable highlights in the group-stage draw.