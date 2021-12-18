"Squad is doing their best but it's not enough" - SC East Bengal head coach after loss against NorthEast United FC

Dejected-looking SC East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz spoke to the press after their 2-0 loss against NorthEast United FC. He admitted that although the players are doing their best, their efforts are definitely not enough.

In an encounter that fitted the cliche of "a game of two halves," Khalid Jamil and co. emerged victorious after two second-half goals from NorthEast United FC. East Bengal are now winless after the first seven games of the season and lie at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal



Second-half goals from VP Suhair and Patrick Flottmann ensures victory for the Highlanders.



#NEUSCEB #HeroISL Gutted. It ends in a defeat for us at the Fatorda Stadium against NorthEast United FC.Second-half goals from VP Suhair and Patrick Flottmann ensures victory for the Highlanders. Gutted. It ends in a defeat for us at the Fatorda Stadium against NorthEast United FC. Second-half goals from VP Suhair and Patrick Flottmann ensures victory for the Highlanders.#NEUSCEB #HeroISL https://t.co/2J1FZ9X0fx

Speaking to the press after the game, SCEB boss Manolo Diaz admitted that they were in a "difficult situation." However, he denied any lack of zeal on the part of the players.

"We have a big problem in winning the three points and we need to improve. The players are doing their best but the performances - it is what it is," the Spaniard said.

SC East Bengal center-back Franjo Prce was injured in the 29th minute against NorthEast United. Adil Khan was seen warming up as he looked ready to replace Prce. However, Diaz, at the last moment, decided to push Raju Gaikwad into the centre-back spot and subbed on Amir Dervisevic.

After the game, SC East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz defended his decision. He explained he decided to play Raju Gaikwad in natural position as a centre-back and play Dervisevic through the middle.

Manolo Diaz was asked why campaigners like Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Adil Khan could not find a place in the SC East Bengal starting XI. He said:

"You can play only 11 players."

Manolo Diaz also responded to a query from Sportskeeda about how the coach manages to keep the players motivated when the results aren't going your way. He said:

"It's a difficult situation. But today after conceding the first NorthEast goal we reacted well and had good opportunities."

"Asked them to go out there and play" - NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil reveals his half-time talks during SC East Bengal clash

Khalid Jamil's side snatched a crucial victory against SC East Bengal to creep out of the bottom places. He lauded his players for reacting to the first-half where they were far from their best.

Going into the half-time break, SC East Bengal looked like the team on top. They had two chances from point blank range to take the lead but failed to convert them.

NorthEast United FC, however, came out after the break on the front foot. In the 60th minute, NorthEast United FC drew first blood through V.P. Suhair after Raju Gaikwad gave the ball away in the East Bengal half.

Asked by Sportskeeda about what changed during the half-time break and what he said in the dressing room, the NorthEast United coach said:

"I didn't tell them anything specific but asked them to go out there and play. I knew if we tried to hit the target we would get the goal. I told them, 'Play as a team,' and I think that's what worked."

Khalid Jamil also opened up about the tactical changes he made to his side during the encounter. He revealed he asked the full-backs to stay back and help the defenders.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I asked [Provat] Lakra and Gurjinder [Kumar] to not go up the field but help [Patrick] Flottmann and Justin George in the defense. Justin played only his second game today and did a wonderful job. I also instructed Imran Khan to help Khassa Camera in midfield. Mathias Coureur played in the free role alongside Lalkhawpuimawia, who I thought did very well."

Edited by Aditya Singh