Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC cement their spot in the Hero Super Cup with convincing victories 

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC cemented their spot in the Hero Super Cup after defeating NEROCA FC and Mohammedan SC in their respective qualifier games.

In the early kickoff, I-League runners-up Sreenidi Deccan overcame NEROCA with a scoreline of 4-2. The first half was an intense battle, but the Deccan Warriors took the lead in the 37th minute courtesy of an own goal by Abhisekh Saikia.

They started the second half in a similar fashion and soon doubled the scoreline just nine minutes into the half. Winger Ramhlunchhunga was clipped in the penalty box and David Castaneda stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent keeper Shubham Das the wrong way to make it 2-0.

However, NEROCA, who showcased their fighting spirit against Rajasthan United FC last time out, continued to push forward. They were rewarded for their efforts when Tangva Ragui’s long-range effort found the back of the net.

Just minutes after pulling a goal back, the Orange Brigade scored once again to stun their opponents. Benjamin Lupheng netted the equalizer and the game was set for extra time to decide the winner.

But the Deccan Warriors showed their mettle and scored twice in stoppage time to take the game away from NEROCA FC.

Substitute Rilwan Hassan did not let his manager down as he delivered two goals to help his side qualify for the group stage. Sreenidi Deccan FC will slot into Group A and will face Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Gokulam Kerala FC power past Mohammedan FC

Meanwhile, during the late kickoff, hosts Gokulam Kerala FC scored five past Mohammedan FC to secure a place in the Hero Super Cup group stage.

The end-to-end game saw the Malabarians score first in the 10th minute. Mohammedan allowed midfielder Omar Ramos time and space inside the box and he utilized it to full effect with a neat finish.

It was Mohammedan SC’s turn to find the net as forward Abiola Dauda completed a well-worked team goal to make it 1-1 in the 27th minute. The entertaining half ended on level terms, with both sides having their fair share of opportunities to take the lead.

Gokulam Kerala, however, began the second half with intent and went ahead in the 47th minute. Summer signing and hometown hero Sourav dribbled past the Mohammedan’s defense and his finish was simply sublime as he elegantly found the corner of the net.

But the Blank Panthers did not go down without a fight. Immediately after conceding, Dauda was on the scoresheet again, with his poacher’s instinct on display for the equalizer.

Nonetheless, the hosts saved their best for the last. Mohammedan’s defense was carved open in the final quarter of the game as the likes of Farshad Noor, Thahir Zaman, and Abdul Hakku scored in the span of 20 minutes to complete the rout.

With the victory, Golulam Kerala FC are in Group C and paired with ISL Champions ATK Mohun Bagan, reigning Hero Super Cup winners FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. The atmosphere was electric in the qualifier and is certainly expected to be similar in the group stages.

