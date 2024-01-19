Sreenidi Deccan rout Hyderabad FC in first-ever Hyderabad derby | Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Sreenidi Deccan created history on Friday when they beat their cross-town rivals Hyderabad FC by a whopping 4-1 scoreline at the Kalinga Stadium Pitch One in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

The game was virtually over by the 10th minute as Sreenidi had put three goals past a lacklustre Hyderabad defence by then. Sreenidi maintained possession and attacked Hyderabad relentlessly, building gaps for themselves in midfield.

The latter's head coach Thangboi Singto was forced to play a young side, ostensibly displaced from the reserves for reasons outside his control.

Ibrahim Sissoko opened the scoring for Sreenidi in the fifth minute of the game when he got on the end of a Faysal Shayesteh corner. Shayesteh sent in a ball from another corner two minutes later and centre-back Eli Sabia got on the end of it.

The nightmare went from bad to worse for the Yellow and Black when they conceded another goal in the 10th minute as Lalromawia found acreage of space in front of centre-backs Mohammad Rafi and Alex Saji.

The game was put to bed in the 36th minute thanks to a simple tap-in by Kean Lewis.

Sreenidi were the better side by a country mile on the day

Faysal Shayesteh, despite not bagging a goal, was the wrecker-in-chief for Sreenidi Deccan.

The second half started much better for the Nawabs as they started keeping more of the ball. Sreenidi too chose to sit on their laurels although the odd opportunity arose for them to consolidate their already burgeoning position.

Makan Chothe hammered a solitary goal for the Yellow and Black in the 83rd minute but it failed to elicit any cheers from their bench.

For a club already suffering immensely owing to financial woes, this was yet another moment to forget - to lose to their cross-town rivals by such a gigantic scoreline. Sreenidi Deccan will now go down in history for having won the first-ever Hyderabad derby.