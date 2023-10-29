Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

I-League has returned for another season and Sreenidi Deccan Football Club will lock horns with NEROCA FC in the 3rd match of the competition on Sunday (29th October). The game will be played at the Deccan Arena at 4:30 PM IST.

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club missed out on the championship last season as they finished second in the points table. However, the difference between them and the champions Punjab FC was 10 points. Sreenidi Deccan Football Club will be looking to do better this time and get their hands on the championship.

On the other hand, NEROCA FC finished 10th in the I-League in the last season. They will have to play much better football than the previous season if they want to challenge the top sides in the competition.

Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA Match Details

Date & Time: October 29, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Deccan Arena

Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA Head-to-Head

Since 2021, the two sides have squared off five times. Sreenidi Deccan Football Club has dominated this rivalry with three wins, while NEROCA FC have won only a single game as one ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting of the two sides happened during the second qualifying round of the Indian Super Cup 2023. Sreenidi Deccan Football Club won that contest 2-0.

Matches Played: 5

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club Wins: 3

NEROCA FC Win: 1

Draw: 1

Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA Probable XI

Sreenidi Deccan

Aryan Lamba, Jagdeep Singh, Eli Sabia, Shubhankar Adhikari, Shahbaaz Khan, David Castaneda, Mayakkannan, Faysal Shayesteh,Kean Lewis, Rosenberg Gabriel, and Rilwan Hassan

NEROCA

Priyant Singh, Likambam Rakesh, David Simbo, Marius Leca, Remi, Jonychand Singh, Aniket Panchal, Yumnam Singh, Bogdan Gavrila, Nonganba Singh, and Kamo Bayi

Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan FC had a good run during the last season and they are likely to improve after making some great new additions to the squad ahead of the new season. Furthermore, they have a psychological advantage over NEROCA FC courtesy of a superior record against them.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan are expected to win this match.

Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode