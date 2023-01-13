Stephen Constantine highlights lack of consistency as the reason behind East Bengal's poor form in ISL 2022-23

For East Bengal, the ISL 2022-23 season has so far been a jading journey with some disheartening lows and some rare highs. After doing the double over Bengaluru FC a week ago, the Red and Gold Brigade were stumped 3-1 by Odisha FC in their most recent outing.

Stephen Constantine's team took the lead against the Juggernauts but ended up conceding three goals to ultimately lose the game.

Asked in a press conference on Thursday, January 12, if East Bengal's defense was at fault for the loss, Constantine responded:

“I do not think you can blame the defense or a single individual, the team wins the game and loses the game."

The head coach was quick to address what he felt was a problem with the team. The 60-year-old opined:

"We are not consistent, but we are trying hard to improve, and the players are working hard. We just have to get better on all sides, with the ball, without the ball, and in transition, so we will look to make those improvements tomorrow.”

East Bengal's next challenge will be taking on a struggling Jamshedpur FC side in Kolkata on Friday, January 13. The Red Miners are groveling in the 10th spot and have lacked any character so far. But Constantine remained wary of their strengths and averred:

“There are no easy games in this league, and on any given day, any team can beat any opponent. We have got the bogey off our back, winning our last home game, we will try to win the first (home) game of the new year but it is going to be a battle, I am sure they (Jamshedpur FC) are going to come prepared as they are a good side despite where they lie in the table.”

East Bengal's Stephen Constantine says Naorem Mahesh Singh's performance "not good enough"

Even a week or two back, Naorem Mahesh Singh was an absolute hero for East Bengal.

He was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Month in November and was once at the top of the assist pile. But since then, the winger's performances have considerably dropped.

Discussing Mahesh Singh and his current run of form, Constantine underlined:

“He (Singh) has not performed in the last few games, he needs to understand that the season is of 20 games and not three games. He needs to understand that we have given him the opportunity and he has been outstanding for three or four games only, which is not good enough.

"He needs to find consistency, he works hard but like many players he has plenty more to give and I am sure he will give it.”

If East Bengal are to keep their top-six hopes somewhat alive, they'll need all their players, including Mahesh Singh, to hit their top form in the upcoming matches.

Poll : 0 votes