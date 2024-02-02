Steve Ambri and Jamshedpur FC mutually part ways midway through ISL 2023-24

Steve Ambri and Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur FC have mutually parted ways midway through the ISL 2023-24 season. The Men of Steel took to social media to make the announcement, which read:

"Jamshedpur FC and Steve Ambri have parted ways with mutual consent. The club is thankful for Steve's contributions during his time here and wishes him the best ahead."

The France-born player joined Jamshedpur FC in October 2023. He scored one goal in five appearances for the Jamshedpur-based club in the ongoing edition of the ISL. His only league goal came against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a 3-2 loss as he converted a penalty in the 86th minute for Jamshedpur FC.

The 26-year-old player also found the back of the net once in four matches during the recently concluded Kalinga Super Cup 2024. He scored his only Super Cup goal in the club's competition opener against NorthEast United FC in the group stage.

The Highlanders took a 1-0 lead at half-time, courtesy of a goal by Spanish winger Néstor Albiach in the 17th minute. Daniel Chima Chukwu found the back of the net in the 68th minute for Jamshedpur FC to level the scores at 1-1.

Steve Ambri sealed the deal for Jamshedpur FC with an 88th-minute strike to win the match 2-1.

Jamshedpur FC are 10th in the ISL 2023-24 points table

Jamshedpur FC are placed 10th in the Indian Super League standings with 10 points from 13 encounters, having won two, lost seven, and drawn four matches this season. They have a score difference of -3, having scored 13 and conceded 16 goals.

They began the second phase of the ISL 2023/24 season with a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC. They will face fourth-placed Mumbai City FC in their upcoming ISL 2023-24 encounter away from home on Sunday, February 4.