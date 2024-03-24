Sunil Chhetri to be felicitated by the AIFF on the occasion of his 150th appearance for India

Indian Men's Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri will be felicitated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday, March 26, on the occasion of his 150th International appearance for India. He will be felicitated before the Blue Tigers take on Afghanistan during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers second round fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Chhetri made his debut for the Indian national team on June 12, 2005, against arch-rivals Pakistan. Since then, the 39-year-old, who found the back of the net on his debut game, never looked back. He is currently India's highest goal scorer with 93 strikes to his name.

He also holds the record for the most-capped player with 149 appearances for the Indian senior men's football team so far.

"Sunil Chhetri has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this Beautiful Game" - AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey

Heaping praise on Sunil Chhetri who will be entering the history books of Indian football yet again, AIFF president Mr. Kalyan Chaubey spoke about the impact that Sunil Chhetri has made on Indian football.

"It's been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005. Chhetri playing his 150th international match is an extraordinary accomplishment that will go a long way in keeping the Indian football flag flying high. He has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this Beautiful Game. I congratulate Chhetri for reaching this great height in international football," he said in a press release.

Terming Sunil Chhetri the 'Synonym of Indian Football' for all his contributions to the nation, the AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan hopes that the prolific goal scorer will continue serving Indian football in the future.

"In many football fans’ eyes, Chhetri is almost the synonym of the Indian Men’s National Team, something that is not far from the truth. He is a fabulous footballer, a cool captain, and a star striker. The All India Football Federation is proud to felicitate him on his 150th international match. We sincerely hope Chhetri will continue to serve Indian football in the same breath in the future," he said.

With the away game against Afghanistan ending in a 0-0 stalemate, Igor Stimac's men need to secure a victory in the upcoming clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium to further improve their chances of qualifying for the next round.

India is currently placed second in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers second round with four points from three matches.