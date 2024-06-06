Sunil Chhetri last match time: What is the kick-off time for India vs Kuwait match?

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri will don the blue jersey for the one last time on Thursday (June 6) against Kuwait. The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata and commence at 7:00 PM IST.

Where does India currently stand in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 points table?

India are currently placed second in Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 with four points from as many games. They have one win, a draw, and a couple of losses thus far.

They began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Kuwait and succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Qatar in their second outing. The Men in Blue played out a thrilling 0-0 draw against Afghanistan away from home.

Trending

In the reverse fixture, they lost 2-1 to Afghanistan at home, with Sunil Chettri's goal going in vain.

India have two important matches against Kuwait and Qatar as they look to secure a berth in the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. They will look to get a step closer to securing a place in the next round by defeating Kuwait on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri International Goals: How many goals has the Indian football captain scored?

India vs Kuwait: India's Starting Lineup and Substitutes

Starting Lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri (C), Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Nikhil Poojary.

Substitutes: Vishal Kaith (GK), Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Jeakson Singh, Nadhakumar Sekar, Edmund Lalrindika, Rahim Ali, and Amey Ranawade.

ALSO READ | Top 5 Indian footballers with the most appearances ft. Sunil Chhetri