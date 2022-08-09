Sunil Chhetri and Manisha Kalyan named the AIFF's Footballers of the Year

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) named Sunil Chhetri and Manisha Kalyan as the men's and women's 2021-22 Footballer of the Year. While this is the seventh time that the 38-year-old has won the award, the young Indian forward won the women's Footballer of the Year honor.

The two winners were picked by their respective national team coaches Thomas Dennerby and Igor Stimac.

Chhetri, who last won the award in 2018-19, enjoyed an incredible year with the national team despite having an underwhelming outing with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. Speaking about the talismanic forward, the men’s national team head coach Igor Stimac told PTI:

“Sunil was our highest goal-scorer, scoring five goals, and also the Player of the Tournament in the SAFF Cup. Furthermore, he led from the front scoring four goals in three games in the 3rd round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata. His commitment, leadership, discipline and hard work were impressive throughout bad and good times.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Manisha has had a meteoric rise over the past year. The youngster became the first Indian footballer to score against Brazil last year and continued her form against top opposition.

After winning the Indian Women's League title with Gokulam Kerala, Manisha recently signed a multi-year contract with current Cypriot champions Apollon Ladies. The club has earned a place in the qualifying rounds of the 2022-23 UEFA Women's Champions League, which could make Kalyan the first player to appear in the UWCL.

Speaking about one of the brightest sparks in Indian football, the women’s national team head coach Thomas Dennerby averred:

“Manisha has come up with some outstanding performances for the National Team, and also her club. She has scored goals, and also assisted on a regular basis. Blessed with excellent speed and being a good dribbler, she has the potential to play in bigger leagues in the future. She’s young, and still developing but has been our best player.”

Meanwhile, Vikram Partap Singh was named the 2021-22 men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year and Martina Thokchom, 17, was adjudged the 2021-22 women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year.

Crystal John was honored as the 2021-22 AIFF Best Referee of the Year while Ujjal Halder was named the 2021-22 AIFF Best Assistant Referee of the Year.

Full list of AIFF 2021-22 Awards

2021-22 Men’s Footballer of the Year: Sunil Chhetri.

2021-22 AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year: Manisha Kalyan.

2021-22 Men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year: Vikram Partap Singh.

2021-22 AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year: Martina Thokchom.

2021-22 AIFF Best Referee of the Year: Crystal John.

2021-22 AIFF Best Assistant Referee of the Year: Ujjal Halder

