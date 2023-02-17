After plying his trade for several top-tier Indian clubs, Jeje Lalpekhlua has decided to call it quits. The 32-year-old was a prolific striker in his prime years and was known for his ability to be clinical in front of goal.
During his decade-long career, he played for ATK Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC, and East Bengal, as well as being an important figure in the Indian national team. He made his Blue Tigers debut in 2011 and scored 23 goals in 56 games, with his last appearance dating back to 2019.
Jeje was best known for his spell at Chennaiyin FC, where he won two Indian Super League titles and the emerging player of the year award in 2015. The "Mizo Sniper" also holds the record for most goals scored for Marina Machans.
The former CFC man also played for both the Kolkata giants. He was part of the Mohun Bagan squad that won the I-League and Federation Cup in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
Meanwhile, he donned the red and gold jersey during the 2020–21 ISL season but only scored once.
While Jeje Lalpekhlua experienced the highest of highs, he also struggled with several injuries, which ultimately forced him to retire early.
Nevertheless, Jeje certainly holds a place in the hearts of Indian football fans and players alike, with several of them sharing their thoughts on social media.
Sunil Chhetri pays tribute to Jeje Lalpekhlua with a heartfelt message
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and Jeje shared a telepathic understanding on the pitch and combined to score several important goals for the national team.
The two players have a strong bond both on and off the field, and the Bengaluru FC star expressed his respect with a heartfelt message on Twitter.
His former employers and Indian football fans also reacted to the news and wished him well in his future endeavors.
Jeje Lalpekhlua unquestionably had a unique footballing skillset, and his emergence coincided with the rise of a new era for the Blue Tigers.
With multiple accolades to his name, the Mizo Sniper will go down as one of the best players to represent India.