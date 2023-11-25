Super Cup to be held from January 9 to 28 in Odisha: Reports

The upcoming edition of the Super Cup is scheduled to take place between January 9 and 28 in Odisha, as per reports. This will be the third time the event will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

According to Times of India reporter Marcus Mergulhao, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) have informed the club that the Super Cup is scheduled to begin on January 9 and end on January 28. He also reported that the event will take place in Odisha and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The AIFF has informed clubs that Super Cup is planned to be organized from January 9 to 28 in Odisha. Qualification matches for I-League teams on January 9 and 10."

The ISL teams will get a direct entry into the tournament while the I-League teams will play the qualification round on the first two days of the competition. The main round of the competition will begin after the qualification matches between the Indian second-tier league clubs.

Super Cup - History & Past Winners

The Super Cup was founded five years ago in 2018 with the All India Football Federation.

Bengaluru FC defeated East Bengal 4-1 in the final of the inaugural season of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha. Meanwhile, FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the summit clash of the Super Cup 2019 in Odisha.

The tournament was suspended between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Indian Football Team's busy international schedule.

The 2023 edition of the tournament was held in Kerala. The final of the Super 2023 Cup was held between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC at the EMS Stadium in Kerala.

Two-time hosts Odisha FC defeated inaugural season winners Bengaluru FC 2-1 to lift their maiden Super Cup title.