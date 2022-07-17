Suresh Meitei all set to sign for Roundglass Punjab FC

Roundglass Punjab FC is set to rope in Suresh Meitei from Churchill Brothers. A source close to the events has confirmed that Meitei will soon pen down a three-year deal with the club.

Suresh Meitei started his career for the Army XI football team. After his brilliant performance for the Army side, he was selected by the Churchill Brothers FC.

He has played six matches in the Durand Cup, scoring three goals. He has the experience of playing 26 matches in the I-League.

Meitei also represented the Churchill Brothers on six occasions in the I-League Championship stage. The defender from Manipur earned a name for himself last season due to solid tackling and superb ball distribution. He has also represented the Services team in the Santosh Trophy.

Roundglass Punjab FC had a mediocre last season

RGPFC were not up to the mark last season. With eight wins and four draws, they finished at the fifth position in the table.

They had some serious defensive problems and conceded 29 goals in the last season.

Due to mediocre performances in the league, the club parted ways with Ashley Westwood and Ed Engelkes was appointed as the head coach.

Joseba Beitia lacked enough support last season, which also added to their woes. Kurtis Guthrie was their star performer last season. Out of the 33 goals scored, he himself scored 10 goals to become the highest goalscorer for the team.

RGPFC has decided to start afresh this season. They have already roped in Juan Mera on a one-year deal. The Spanish winger has already earned a name for himself while playing for East Bengal.

The club is also in advanced talks with Nikola Stojanovic from Mohammedan FC. They are currently in search of an experienced goalkeeper to replace Ralte, who recently joined Odisha FC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far