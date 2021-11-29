"Suvam Sen will start under the bar tomorrow"-SC East Bengal head coach ahead of their ISL clash against Odisha FC

The Kolkata Derby was not a pleasant one for the folks at the SC East Bengal camp, especially goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. Goals from Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco were enough to seal the deal for ATK Mohun Bagan. They created many more chances but were unsuccessful in converting them.

SC East Bengal were deployed in 1-3-4-3, a formation the players did not fully understand to function well in. ATK Mohun Bagan started the game slow but took to pulling out the tricks that hammered the Bengal Brigade.

SC East Bengal will lock horns with Odisha FC in their upcoming fixture. This will be their first away outing in the ISL 2021-22. Head coach Jose Manuel Diaz addressed the media ahead of this fixture.

Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya suffered an injury in the build-up to the third goal in the Kolkata derby and was subbed off later. SC East Bengal clarified that they are yet to learn about the gravity of the injury. Hence, for the next game, Suvam Sen is expected to start under the bar.

SC East Bengal gaffer turns focus to Odisha FC encounter

Jose Manuel Diaz feels that the encounter against Odisha FC is a new match. Hence, the staff and the players are working on improving themselves and the image of the team. He said:

"The match against Odisha FC is very important for us and our focus is only on winning and grabbing three points."

The Spaniard, on being questioned about his team selection, said:

"Our only goal while choosing the team is to pick the best eleven who will win the match for SC East Bengal."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The SC East Bengal gaffer also emphasized that everyone on the team will get an opportunity to play as the tournament progresses further.

Edited by Aditya Singh