"Sweet poetic justice" - Kerala Blasters FC fans jubilant after Bengaluru FC stumble against ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2022-23 Final

After a tremendous recovery run in the second half of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season, Bengaluru FC stumbled at the finish line during the grand finale against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, March 18.

Even after 210 minutes of high-octane footballing action, there was nothing to separate the Mariners and Blues as they were stuck on 2-2. The game eventually spilled into the much-dreaded penalty shootout. While both sides converted their first two attempts neatly, Bengaluru had Alan Costa and Pablo Perez scuffing their spot-kicks on the night.

The Green and Maroon Brigade eventually won 4-3 on penalties and conquered the ISL title in emphatic fashion. The BFC players were left dejected despite giving their all on the pitch.

However, away from Goa and on social media, Kerala Blasters FC fans were delighted with the result. Bengaluru and the Blasters have long been arch-rivals, but the incidents during the eliminator match in the playoffs have led to bad blood between the two teams.

What happened between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC?

After their emphatic eight-game winning run, Bengaluru FC set a date with Kerala Blasters FC in the first knockout match of the ISL playoffs. The match was a tightly-contested affair through and through and nothing could separate the two sides in regulation time.

In the seventh minute of extra time, ISL and Indian football witnessed one of the most bizarre turns of events. Sunil Chhetri was fouled just outside the box and the referee decided to award Bengaluru a free-kick. However, the veteran Indian forward attempted an early free-kick and caught Prabhsukhan Singh Gill off guard. The ball nestled in the net and despite protests from KBFC players, referee Crystal John allowed the goal.

The argument from the KBFC players was that they were lining up for the wall when Chhetri made that quick free-kick attempt, hence the goal shouldn't stand.

When the match officials didn't pay heed to their pleas, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic jogged onto the pitch and instructed his players to leave the pitch. The players, led by skipper Adrian Luna, followed the gaffer into the tunnel and for 20-odd minutes BFC players were left alone on the pitch. Ultimately, the Yellow Army forfeited the tie and the Blues went through to the semifinals.

However, the Blasters fans felt hard done by the referee's decision and protested on social media. Their grieving, which on certain occasions turned into hateful comments, was directed towards referee Crystal John, his decision, Bengaluru FC, and goalscorer Sunil Chhetri. But the club was ridiculed by opposition fans for walking off the pitch in the face of a controversial decision.

How did Kerala Blasters FC fans react after Bengaluru FC's defeat in the ISL 2022-23 finals

Here's what Kerala Blasters FC fans had to say about Bengaluru FC's 4-3 loss on penalties against ATK Mohun Bagan in the finals:

Midnight_Rocker ft.{Akash_Gourav} @Akash_Gourav96 Bengaluru FC & Sunil Chhetri 🤡🤡

Sweet Poetic Justice

#ISL Cheaters never prosper.Bengaluru FC & Sunil Chhetri 🤡🤡Sweet Poetic Justice Cheaters never prosper. 😂Bengaluru FC & Sunil Chhetri 🤡🤡 Sweet Poetic Justice😂😂#ISL

Soccer Kerala @kerala_soccer @ParthJindal11 @IndSuperLeague @bengalurufc @IndianFootball Exactly. We said this two weeks ago. We were also in utter shock with that fraud goal. Feeling sorry for you, but can't help. Let's hope our referees get better as we move forward. @ParthJindal11 @IndSuperLeague @bengalurufc @IndianFootball Exactly. We said this two weeks ago. We were also in utter shock with that fraud goal. Feeling sorry for you, but can't help. Let's hope our referees get better as we move forward.

Manjappada @kbfc_manjappada



#IYKYK twitter.com/ParthJindal11/… Parth Jindal @ParthJindal11 I’m sorry this league @IndSuperLeague definitely needs to introduce VAR - some of these decisions ruin big games and influence big games - I am very proud of the boys @bengalurufc - you didn’t lose today - this one hurts because the decisions were just shocking. @IndianFootball I’m sorry this league @IndSuperLeague definitely needs to introduce VAR - some of these decisions ruin big games and influence big games - I am very proud of the boys @bengalurufc - you didn’t lose today - this one hurts because the decisions were just shocking. @IndianFootball It wasn't a crystal clear game? It wasn't a crystal clear game? #IYKYK 🌚 twitter.com/ParthJindal11/… https://t.co/hfpVGeszrY

Swetha TS @SwethaTS8 @ParthJindal11 @IndSuperLeague @bengalurufc @IndianFootball when refree make mistakes on bfc's match that's unfair ,if it is same happened to other teams then refrees desicion is final What an irony man when refree make mistakes on bfc's match that's unfair ,if it is same happened to other teams then refrees desicion is finalWhat an irony man @ParthJindal11 @IndSuperLeague @bengalurufc @IndianFootball 👀when refree make mistakes on bfc's match that's unfair ,if it is same happened to other teams then refrees desicion is final 😏 What an irony man 😴

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have been drawn in the same group in the 2023 Hero Super Cup as well. Given the rising tensions between the two fanbases recently, things could go south in case another controversy is sparked over the tie.

Poll : 0 votes