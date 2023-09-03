Despite being a man down, Juan Ferrando's mercurial Mohun Bagan Super Giant side negated arch-rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in the Durand Cup final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, September 3. The Mariners added another feather to their cap, winning the tournament for the 17th time.

The 71st-minute belter from Dimitrios Petratos was all that the Green and Maroon Brigade needed to spoil the miraculous run of their noisy neighbours in the competition.

Carles Cuadrat made just one change to the starting lineup, with Mohammad Rakip replacing Nishu Kamar. The change meant thaat Harmanjot Singh Khabra would tuck into defensive midfield alongside Saul Crespo. Meanwhile, for the Mariners, Armando Sadiku tucked in place of Jason Cummings.

Impregnated by overflowing emotions and paramount stakes, many expected a cautious start from both outfits, but both sides were adventurous in their approach and created plenty of half-chances. None were consequential enough to test either shot-stopper, though.

However, East Bengal were dished a massive blow midway into the first half when Jordan Elsey was forced out of a tie with a recurring injury. Jose Pardo replaced the Australian centre-back, who had been an absolute rock at the back.

The first clear-cut opportunity of the game arrived the Torchbearers' way in the 43rd minute when Borja Herrera split open the MBSG defence with a looping cross from the right flank. Javier Siverio's backward header was cleared away by an opposition defender, but the rebound fell for Nandhakumar Sekar, whose volleyed effort was skied.

In the final moments of the half, tempers flared, as both sets of players collided after Saul Crespo tucked at Armando Sadiku's shorts and brought him down near the half-line.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan's first crack at the EBFC goal came with the final kick of the first half when Sahal Abdul Samad set up Dimitrios Petratos just outside the opposition box. The bullish forward eased past his man and blasted a dipping effort that narrowly missed the frame of goal.

Dimitrios Petratos' strike lifts spirits of 10-man Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG started their second half with an early scare when Anwar Ali's undercooked backpass almost fell for Siverio in the 49th minute. However, before the Spanish forward could latch on to the ball, an outrushing Vishal Kaith managed to clear his lines.

Cheered on by the Red and Gold Brigade, Caudrat decided to reshuffle his troops, with Cleiton Silva replacing Borja Herrera. Juan Ferrando reacted accordingly, bringing on Manvir Singh in place of Asish Rai. Almost immediately, Manvir made an impact on the tie with a curling cross into the first post, but Hugo Boumous miscued his effort.

Right after the hour mark, though, Mohun Bagan aficionados were silenced after Anirudh Thapa was shown a second yellow and given his march orders for his high-boot challenge on Siverio.

Reacting to being a man down, the Mariners made three straight changes, with Sadiku, Boumous and Ashique Kuruniyan getting replaced by Jason Cummings, Lenny Rodrigues and Liston Colaco respectively.

In the most anti-climatic fashion, when East Bengal had a clear advantage, Petratos made a marauding run into the box.

The challenge-shy defenders allowed the striker to position himself for a crack at goal. His thunderous effort nestled into the net past Prabhsukhan Gill in the 71st minute. Cuadrat was left outraged. The defensive leaders had their heads sinking, and the East Bengal faithful were stunned.

Now, the onus was on the Red and Gold Brigade to respond, and they brought on three fresh legs. Nishu Kumar, VP Suhair and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul made their way into the lineup.

East Bengal continued to grow desperate for the equaliser, and their attempts became slightly erratic. Greeted by gasps from MBSG fans, the third official announced nine minutes of additional time.

Even with the numericla advantage, even with ample time to string together a comeback, East Bengal couldn't breach the resilient defensive line of the opposition.

As the referee brought the game and the tournament to an end, Mohun Bagan fans erupted in euphoria as the players celebrated. Viking claps, fireworks and incessant cheering followed as Carles Cuadrat's men exited the pitch with dropped shoulders and sinking heads.

Meanwhile, for Mohun Bagan the celebrations will go deep into the night. East Bengal, though, will be eager to quickly shift their focus to the more important competitions that lie ahead.