JFC reserves captain Rishi Rajput is all set to sign for TRAU FC

TRAU FC has signed Rishi Rajput from Jamshedpur FC. A source close to Sportskeeda has confirmed that he has signed a 2-year deal with the club. The signing will be announced very soon.

Rishi Rajput was a part of the Jamshedpur FC reserves squad in the RF Development League

Rishi Rajput started his football career at the Jammu and Kashmir State football academy. In 2018, he was recruited by the Jamshedpur FC U-18 team. In 2021, he was promoted to the reserves squad of Jamshedpur FC. He represented JFC on 5 occasions in the Durand Cup, scoring 1 goal. He made 6 appearances in the RF Development League. His performances in the RF Development league earned him accolades.

Rishi primarily plays as a centre-back. Apart from that, he can also play as a right-back and a left-back. The boy from Jammu is famous for his clean tackles and excellent positioning skills. But he has to work on his ball distribution skills.

TRAU FC had a very meagre campaign last season

TRAU FC had a very poor 2021-22 season. They finished 9th in the league with only 12 points. They had a very poor scoring record, finding the back of the net only 12 times in 12 matches. This season, they have decided to start afresh. They have already signed Nana Poku and Komron Turusnov. They have also roped in Mohammad Shahjahan from Delhi FC. But they had to cope up with the loss of Amrit Gope and Fernandinho. Currently, as part of their pre-season campaign, they are competing in the Durand Cup. They recently registered an excellent win against the mighty Army Red team in the Durand Cup. They may also participate in the IFA Shield to complement their pre-season preparations. With a new squad at the helm, TRAU FC will be one of the dark horses of the I-League in the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav