"The derby is always a different game" - ATK Mohun Bagan's captain Pritam Kotal ahead of their game vs East Bengal FC | ISL 2022-23 

ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to lock horns with East Bengal FC in the first Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season. The two Kolkata giants will square off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, October 29.

With a massive win against Kerala Blasters FC, the Mariners felt that they received a much-needed morale boost ahead of the Kolkata Derby.

Speaking to the ATK Mohun Bagan media team ahead of the much-awaited thriller, skipper Pritam Kotal shed light on his team's chances against East Bengal FC. He said:

"The derby is always a different game. It's not an easy game. It is always a 50-50 situation. It's not like a team who is in winning form has a higher chance of winning this game. We need to give our best on that day."

Kotal also spoke about the significance of the Kolkata Derby and its impact on him. He said:

"The Kolkata Derby is special for every team member. For me, it has a similar significance as well. Being a Bengali myself, I always look forward to playing in the derby. But there is no special preparation for this. We will keep working hard in the training sessions."

ATK Mohun Bagan eager to fix defensive loopholes ahead of the Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan have conceded four goals in their first two matches of their ISL 2022-23 campaign. This has raised questions about the team's ability to prevent leakages in their backline.

Shedding light on the side's defensive resilience, Kotal said:

"When you play attacking football, you lose on defense. But we are working to fix our issues and defend better."

Kotal added that the win over Kerala Blasters FC has fueled the side's aspirations as they take it one day at a time, preparing for the match against East Bengal FC.

