"The derby is always a special game"- ATK Mohun Bagan's Hugo Boumous ahead of their game against East Bengal FC | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan have continued their preparations in full swing for the upcoming Kolkata Derby, scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 29. The Mariners intend to add to their silverware aspirations by beating arch-rivals East Bengal FC and continuing their winning form.

French midfielder Hugo Boumous is considered a vital part of the Green and Maroon Brigade. His link-up play with ATK Mohun Bagan's forward line opens up spaces in the opposition's half, enabling them to score. He will play an important role in the much-awaited encounter against East Bengal FC as well.

Speaking to the club's media team ahead of the Kolkata Derby, Boumous spoke about the impact of the win against Kerala Blasters FC. He said:

"We are confident after the result against Kerala (Kerala Blasters FC). But it's a special game against East Bengal. The derby is always a special game and different from any other match. We will play in front of the crowd and we are excited about that. We want to get the three points from this game."

Since his FC Goa days, Boumous has had a reputation for making every side he has featured in look better. The ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder has had some personal glory over the years as well. Speaking about his plans for the ongoing season, Boumous said:

"The personal goal is to be the best and the give the best for the team. Every game contributes to the success of the team. The main aim is to try and get the three points from every game."

"The derby is always a little more special" - ATK Mohun Bagan's Dimitrios Petratos ahead of their game against East Bengal FC

ATK Mohun Bagan's latest foreign signing Dimitrios Petratos has finally left an imprint on the club's faithful with his hat-trick against Kerala Blasters FC.

The Australian forward is eager to continue adding to his tally and make something special happen in the Kolkata Derby. On this note, he said:

"Every match is important. But the derby is always a little more special. I have played in a few derbies in Australia and Saudi Arabia. It's always a lot louder than the other games but I have the experience now and I am looking forward to the occasion."

Petratos intends on enjoying the game and coming away with a positive result against East Bengal FC. The former Newcastle Jets man wants to make the occasion memorable for the fans.

