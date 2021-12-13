"The easiest way to recover is to head to our next game"- Jamshedpur FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against Odisha FC

Jamshedpur FC could not shift their gears in tune with their opponents Mumbai City FC in their last outing in the ISL. The Red Miners fell prey to the dominance of the Islanders despite coming close in the opening stages of the second half.

With key players out injured and some still in the recovery process, Owen Coyle faces a challenge in setting his side up against a rejuvenated Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle addressed the media through a virtual press-conference ahead of the side's next ISL clash against Odisha FC. The Men of Steel conceded three goals in the first half without a reply against Mumbai City. The game looked to be away from their grip by the time the referee blew his whistle in the first half. Owen Coyle stated how a team can recover from such a loss. He said:

"The easiest way to recover is to head to our next game and win against Odisha. It is going to be a tough game, with a good side who have signed some good players and who are in good form. But what we've got to do is get back to our best form."

"We obviously have to cut out the individual errors we made because we showed what a wonderful team we can be, the spirit, the heart and we’ve shown lots of positives but equally, we have to make sure we address the individual mistakes we made and look to cut them out."

The Jamshedpur FC coach feels the Islanders were extremely clinical against them. He also praised his team's efforts in producing chances against the Islanders. Coyle stressed that such performances need to be repeated against a strong side like Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle provides injury updates ahead of Odisha FC clash

Jamshedpur FC have some key names sidelined with injuries. One of them is skipper Peter Hartley, who seemed to have a problem with his hamstring in the Mumbai City FC game. The team is yet to make a decision on Peter's availability, stated Owen Coyle.

Owen Coyle also provided an update on the other names who have been sidelined with an injury or are in the recovery phase. He said:

"Len has managed to train today, so we're hoping that Len will be available. Obviously, Jordan Murray is now joining us in doing all the training and what Jordan needs now is more minutes as he is slowly building up and up from his injury."

"Nerka obviously wasn't able to start the game as well. So again, we're looking at player maintenance to see if we can make sure that they’re in a position to start the games because obviously, Nerka, Len and Jordan Murray are all huge parts of our game strategy for the season."

Despite all the injury concerns, Jamshedpur FC gaffer Owen Coyle did not show much concern in his preparation for the Odisha FC game. He believes that the Men of Steel always focus on themselves without disrespecting their opponents.

