"The fans deserve better" - Centre-forward Aaren D'Silva on Hyderabad FC's poor showing this season

Hyderabad FC's centre-forward Aaren D'Silva, who has been a constant in the team's lineup, has not had a very good start to the season.

It has been a time of transition for both the club and D'Silva personally, who was used as a winger by former Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez.

Under new head coach Thangboi Singto, however, the Goan is back to playing in his usual striker's role.

A lot of criticism has come his way owing to some of the unfortunate misses he has had in front of goal, but the 25-year-old puts up a brave attempt in the face of adversity.

Speaking to the media on Friday, D'Silva reiterated how the season can only get better from here. He said:

"It is a long season and this is just the beginning. It's not the start that we wanted but we got a point now. There's a lot of pressure but we try to keep our minds fresh. I am getting a lot of help from the senior players who help me stay calm.

"The coaches also help a lot but during the game it's not possible for the coaches to come and speak in your ears. I have Joao Victor and Sahil Tavora during the game and coach Thangboi talking to me in the break.

"It is only this season that I have started the games. For sure, I will improve a lot, I know I missed a few chances and it's frustrating for me too. I will try to be more composed for the next game and try to put in my best when I get the chance to do so.

"Obviously with the transition, a lot of players have left including the foreign ones. The pre-season we had was also not long enough, we did train a lot but it gets a bit difficult when you have a new system to adapt to. There was Bart last season who was banging in goals for fun and is a huge inspiration to me. This season has just started, it is only going to get better. It cannot get worse than this. The fans deserve better."

"There's a lot of pressure as a striker in the ISL and a lot of people are watching but I am enjoying this" - Aaren D'Silva

D'Silva, who was predominantly used as a winger by Marquez, has found the going rather challenging under Hyderabad's new system. What is refreshing, however, is that he admits to this himself, and with a smile.

The supporters of the club have lauded his hold-up play and creativity in front of goal, but it is clear to everyone who has followed the fortunes of Hyderabad this season that the final product has been lacking.

The strongly built centre-forward, who is also known for his physical game, can be expected to be back amongst the goals sooner rather than later.

"All my life I have played as a striker. It was only under Manolo that I played as a winger. Obviously, it's difficult not playing as a striker for two years, but I still have it in me. I am just missing the goals. If I am a bit rusty now, the rust is coming off for sure. There's a lot of pressure as a striker in the ISL and a lot of people are watching but I am enjoying this," said D'Silva.