"The job is only half done" - Ishan Pandita has big plans for the Indian national football team

Jamshedpur FC striker Ishan Pandita is possibly the second-best Indian forward at the moment, behind captain Sunil Chhetri.

He earned himself the moniker 'super sub' after regularly scoring crucial goals while coming off the bench in multiple matches in consecutive Indian Super League (ISL) seasons.

He is known for his finishing abilities along with his physical prowess. He has all the makings to be the next big thing in Indian football.

Sportskeeda had an exclusive opportunity to catch up with the talented forward.

Ishan Pandita's development from childhood

Pandita grew up in the Philippines, which is famous for its excellent football structure in Asia. Popular academies such as Younghusband and Kaya FC, among others, have produced multiple good players in Asian football. Pandita started his football journey at the age of five.

Speaking about his childhood, the Indian forward said:

"My schooling was in the Philippines. I started playing football at the age of five. I was always interested in sports and our school played a major part in it. That is how my football journey started."

Pandita also had a spell in Spain, which he claims helped him develop further.

"My time in Spain developed me as a footballer. I was there for five years (from 16 to 21) and learnt a lot of things."

Pandita has the necessary tools to replace Chhetri as the next great Indian forward. He recently scored his first goal for India in an Asian Cup qualification game against Hong Kong. Sharing his thoughts on the special moment, Pandita said:

It was a fantastic experience. Scoring goals for your country in front of such a huge crowd is a special moment."

Pandita is currently training under Aidy Boothroyd, who is one of the most high-profile coaches in Indian football. Boothroyd has prior experience of coaching the England U-21 side, alongside Premier League clubs like Watford and Sheffield United (currently in the Championship division).

Pandita feels he has a lot to learn under the English coach, saying:

"He is a very good coach and a fantastic human. We have only been training for two weeks but so far it has been an amazing experience."

Representing Jamshedpur FC in the ISL, Pandita praised his club side for their fantastic infrastructure.

"Jamshedpur FC has a world-class training facility. The staff is brilliant. We have a swimming pool along with other modern equipments which help develop us and keep us in good shape."

Can Ishan Panditia trace the footsteps of the great Sunil Chhetri?

Chhetri is currently the best Indian footballer and has earned a reputation for himself outside the country as well. He is the third-highest active goalscorer in the international circuit. Chhetri is only behind the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi amongst the active scorers.

Pandita, who is currently learning from the great man himself, shared his experience of life with Chhetri.

"He is a great footballer who has achieved incredible things in football. I am trying my best to utilize the opportunity of sharing the dressing room with a man like him. He is always there to help - whenever i have any doubts, I ask him."

The Indian team have qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Pandita is excited for the competition. He is targeting to help the team qualify from the group stage of the tournament.

"I am excited that we have qualified. However, the job is only half done. We are working hard to ensure we qualify for the next round as well."

Pandita's club side, JFC, won the league title last season but missed out on the ISL trophy. Pandita is aiming to avenge that loss by winning the double this season.

"We are aiming to win both trophies. We want to gift our fans with the ISL shield and the Cup."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far