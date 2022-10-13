"The league is very balanced; anybody can beat their opponent" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric ahead of ISL 2022-23 clash against Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric believes his team has to stay humble, while adding that the ISL has several quality teams this season.

The Marina Machans kicked off the new campaign with a 2-1 comeback win against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium. While they picked up all three points, Brdaric has indicated that his side need to stay humble.

Brdaric was speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Chennaiyin's second ISL encounter, their first at home in over two years, against Bengaluru FC. When asked for his observations about the league after the first round of games by Sportskeeda, the German tactician responded:

"The league is very balanced. Anybody can beat their opponent and we have to prepare for all matches at a high level with high intensity, work out what you need to destroy the will of the opponent and switch off the strengths of the opponent."

He went on to add about the Marina Machans' analysis-driven preparation for games and emphasized that his players need to deliver on the pitch:

"That's why we are analyzing our opponents very well. We give our players all the information and essential things they need. At the end of the day, we want to win all our matches. The first match was successful but we have to take care of the next match. We are part of a new ISL season and we have to show we can keep this level.

"It's really interesting to follow all the games. The fitness level, mindset to be strong all the time, attentive with and against the ball, to be able to play in both directions, fast counter attacks that we finished last time [are very important]."

Chennaiyin will face a difficult task against Bengaluru, who won their opening fixture 1-0 at home against NorthEast United FC. When queried about his assessment of the Blues, Brdaric said:

"They have experienced players, fast players. We have to be very careful, especially at the back, so that they don't overplay us easily. We have to defend as a team and [not allow] them to fulfill their strengths in our stadium."

The Chennaiyin head coach notably said after their win over ATK Mohun Bagan that his team were not favorites to win the ISL this season. When asked why he thought so, Brdaric referred to their struggles from the last two seasons before adding:

"We have to stay humble after what happened in the last two years. We stay on the ground and continue working hard. The will, the passion, self-sacrifice, to be stable in all the matches first and we [will] celebrate when we deliver."

On the injury front, Brdaric revealed that Vincy Barretto and Romario Jesuraj will not be fit in time for the clash against Bengaluru. He also indicated that Nasser Al Khayati, who joined the Chennaiyin squad towards the end of their pre-season, is yet to get up to full speed and could only see limited minutes again.

Anantaajith Raghuraman @anantaajith



- Vincy and Romario still yet to recover full fitness, won't play vs

- Nasser settling in well despite joining late

- Thapa 'open' to play any position, excited to have fans back



More to come Bites from @ChennaiyinFC presser before game vs @bengalurufc - Vincy and Romario still yet to recover full fitness, won't play vs #BFC - Nasser settling in well despite joining late- Thapa 'open' to play any position, excited to have fans backMore to come @Sportskeeda Bites from @ChennaiyinFC presser before game vs @bengalurufc:- Vincy and Romario still yet to recover full fitness, won't play vs #BFC- Nasser settling in well despite joining late- Thapa 'open' to play any position, excited to have fans backMore to come @Sportskeeda!

We will give our best for the fans: Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa was also part of the pre-match press conference. The midfielder reflected on the Marina Machans' win against ATK Mohun Bagan, saying:

"I think we need to be consistent in our performances. In the first game against ATK Mohun Bagan, we were slow and lost quite a few balls. We came back well in the second half - that's what we need to do for 90 minutes. If we keep the momentum going, we'll have a good season.

"The most important thing is we need to be mentally strong and just do what we are told to do and go with the plan."

Thapa was also questioned about playing at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the first time in over two years. He recalled the atmosphere created by the fans at the Marina Arena in their last game at the venue, their 2019-20 ISL semifinal win against FC Goa:

"It's a good feeling to be back in Chennai with the home crowd. The last memory I have is the game against FC Goa - the atmosphere that was created was electrifying.

"I think the fans will come back with the same energy, same passion and that's what we are expecting from them. And we will play for them, that's what this club is for. We will give our best."

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



Captain years and about the important ⚔️ against BFC tomorrow!



#AllInForChennaiyin | @ParimatchN “𝗕𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲, 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂!”Captain @AnirudhThapa speaks 🗣️ about the game against ATKMB, coming back to the Marina Arena afteryears and about the important ⚔️ against BFC tomorrow! “𝗕𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲, 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂!” 💙Captain @AnirudhThapa speaks 🗣️ about the game against ATKMB, coming back to the Marina Arena after 2️⃣ years and about the important ⚔️ against BFC tomorrow!#AllInForChennaiyin | @ParimatchN https://t.co/Woql5ueZJS

Chennaiyin FC will kick off their second match of the 2022-23 ISL season against Bengaluru FC on Friday, October 14, at 7:30 pm IST.

