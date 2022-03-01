"The league in India is improving every year and it can be seen in, in the quality that exists"- FC Goa's heartthrob Jorge Ortiz [Exclusive]  

For a player of his versatile knack, the Gaurs’ attacking midfielder Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has surely been around the block in Indian football. His hardworking attitude & voguish runs inside the box are just a treat for all to see.

For Ortiz, football has always held a prominent role in his life. A product of the Getafe youth system, the Goan heartthrob has the experience of playing for a number of Spanish sides such as Atlético de Madrid B, Albacete B, and Real Oviedo. The former Atletico Madrid B star last played for Atletico Baleares in the Spanish Segunda II division.

Having grafted for years with a number of different teams, Ortiz’s big break finally arrived in the 2019/20 season. During the 2020 Primera División RFEF season, the quick-footed winger led his team to the league's top spot with 58 points from 28 games, courtesy of his eight goals and three assists.

Ortiz has been a vital cog in FC Goa's set-up for the past two seasons, having appeared in more than 40 games in the ISL and AFC Champions League, netting 14 goals and assisting on seven occasions.

To this day, Ortiz believes that the level of play he has experienced with all footballing clubs is the same and that his stint with FC Goa could be deemed the pinnacle of his career.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the former Atletico Madrid B striker discussed his stint with FC Goa, his impressions of his Indian teammates, and the Indian football landscape.

Excerpts from Ortiz:

Q. Please share your views on the time you have spent in India so far. What do you feel about the footballing landscape & the culture here?

Ortiz: Yeah. I really like the football landscape in India, and you can see how popular the game has become in recent years. I'm learning more and more about football structure and welfare, but with the pandemic and COVID, I can't see the fans up close or stadiums full of people. So it's challenging, but this isn't your typical daily lifestyle.

Q. What are your thoughts on the Indian players in your team, in terms of quality? Do you think the players have good potential to be a part of leagues abroad?

Ortiz: Yes. The local players here hold a lot of promise. They are, in my opinion, quite good technically. They perform well under pressure. I feel there are many players who, of course, have the ability to perform internationally. And it's because I know they can play at a high level, as they did in the AFC Champions League, that I expect so much from them.

Q. You spent the majority of your time in Spain playing for major clubs and leagues before moving to India. What are the differences in football style that you've felt and seen here?

Ortiz: Well, it's true. Maybe it's different in some aspects, but it relies on the philosophy of the club or the country, and I believe the league is improving every year, as evidenced by the quality that exists. For some, you can enter the best thing or the one on top and lose to the last. So, it's great for the league and I believe the players are improving.

Q. What are your thoughts on Derrick Pereira as a coach? How well has he led the team and impacted the level of play after Juan's departure? What are your thoughts on Juan Ferrando's way of play and philosophy?

Ortiz: With Derrick, I feel good. He gave a lot of confidence and a lot of freedom on the pitch. At the same time, he backs me up. So, for me and Derek, I feel happy and we are doing really well, and I believe we are sharing more. But there are things that we cannot control, and we are working on what we can change or control.

However, the style is the same. I believe the club, this club, has had one style for many years, and there is a man who knows it. As a result, no one has changed because we still have the same players.

Q. Since last year, India's football season has been unlike any other, with players held in secure bio-bubbles and the entire season played without fans. What do you think is the most difficult part?

Ortiz: (Chuckles in pain) It's challenging because you can't leave the room. You're in a bubble. Imagine not knowing when to train, not being able to use anything for months, but I think we are so in our face and we have gone on to play with, all kinds of, so I don't want it to work off too much for us at least, but I know it's difficult for all the teams, but I'm very happy with my team playing with players. I don't want to make excuses because I know how difficult it is for us and all of the teams, but we're fighting.

Q. Which young Indian players from this Hero ISL season have caught your attention?

Ortiz: Yes, there are a lot of good players. But, to be honest, I only look at my teammates and worry that they are the ones who are succeeding, since I believe we have a strong foundation and a lot of talented players. For example, I may say that Brandon and Glan are among the top Indian players for the quality they possess. As a result, we have a very strong Indian squad.

Q. This season has been quite different for FC Goa when comparing to previous years records, with Juan Ferrando leaving. What are your thoughts on the team's current standing in the league? What do you think has been the reason that the team has dropped more points than it has won?

Ortiz: This has been a difficult season — another bio-bubble — and we began with three straight losses despite playing well. I'm not sure why, but I'm certain it's our mistake. I understand that there have been many scary circumstances and events that we cannot control, such as injuries and decisions that we cannot control, but I also understand that we can enhance our game and that we must be responsible so that others may rely on us.

Q. Since your arrival in India, you've had a fantastic time playing for FC Goa. This year, you become your team's leading goal-scorer, scoring a fabulous hat-trick. So, what exactly is the alchemy underlying this?

Ortiz: Now I'm happy. I play in a different position this year, like I did last year, striker, number 10, you know, in both plans. But the difficulty is that I know I have to be ready for that, but I have to improve my numbers and numbers, regardless if I score more or less this year, but I need to, to progress and need something that I demand on myself. I want to help my team and I know I can and will perform better.

Q. What do you think about Goa being a football-loving state? What is your message to the fans?

Ortiz: I adore this state, but I'd like to see the stadium filled with people or supporters. Because I talk to everyone, and it's amazing to talk to fans. It's not just going to the place, but it's now different and challenging. So that's something I'd like to do in the future. I think it's a major, good thing for the club and is a tool because football in Europe is insane. As the league grows in popularity, fans play an increasingly important role. And I'd want to thank everyone for their unwavering support on social media!

