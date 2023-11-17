"The massive turnout was truly heartwarming" - Igor Stimac thanks Indian supporters following victory over Kuwait

The Indian men’s football team started their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier with a memorable 1-0 victory over Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday.

Head coach Igor Stimac, who certainly showed his delight on the pitch after the impressive performance, has also shared a message on social media platform X, expressing gratitude to the Indian supporters who turned out in significant numbers in Kuwait.

"Our first away win at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 22 long years," Stimac posted on X. "I expected a decent support for the Blue Tigers but the massive turnout was truly heartwarming. Thank you to everyone at the stadium and the ones supporting from home. On to the next one, see you very soon Bhubaneswar."

The game between India and Kuwait started cautiously, and by the end of the first half, the score remained goalless, with both teams managing just one shot on target each.

The hosts came out firing in the second half, but India defended resolutely under pressure. It was then the Blue Tigers’ turn to attack in the final quarter of the game, and their efforts paid dividends, as Manvir Singh scored the only goal of the game with 15 minutes of regulation time remaining.

While the Blue Tigers weren’t at their very best, they showed resilience and were clinical when the opportunity presented. Stimac will hope that his side can continue to show their mettle in the upcoming game against one of Asia’s best teams, Qatar.

This victory, however, opens up a platform for India to finish second in Group A and secure qualification for the third round.

Igor Stimac’s team selection pays off against Kuwait

While there was a massive sense of satisfaction after the victory, there were quite a few question marks raised when the lineup was revealed as both Lallianzuala Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa were named on the bench.

Mohun Bagan SG’s Manvir Singh started on the right flank, while Stimac went for more defensive-minded players in midfield in Apuia Ralte and Suresh Singh Wangjam.

That choice undoubtedly paid off as the double pivot matched Kuwait physically and provided solid protection to the back four. Meanwhile, Manvir’s pace and power posed significant challenges for Kuwait, particularly in the first half.

Around the hour mark, Chhangte entered the game and had an immediate impact, as he provided the assist to Manvir.

While Stimac chose to sideline Chhangte and Thapa for this match, the question remains whether he will stick to the same lineup or reintroduce his star players against Qatar, who secured an 8-1 victory against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Regardless, the Men in Blue will rely on the home support, which has been stellar over the past year, especially in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, where India’s performances drew significant crowds.