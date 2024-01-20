"The mood in the dressing room is quite positive" - Bipin Singh ahead of Mumbai City's clash with Chennaiyin FC | Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Bipin Singh Thounaojam, who has been one of the oldest servants of Mumbai City FC, has been laid low by a muscle injury in his quadriceps for a while now.

He has been out of action for the Islanders since their 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the last game before the winter break and has not taken part in the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup yet.

However, his recovery seems to be on track and one can expect him to be a part of the team soon.

The Islanders have won their first two matches in the competition and are slated to play against Chennaiyin in their final group-stage game on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda at the team hotel on Saturday, Bipin expressed confidence about his recovery as well as the atmosphere in the dressing room.

"Training is going really well. The team won the last two matches and the mood in the dressing room is quite positive. We are happy with the way we have performed so far and will want to continue in the same vein of form," said Bipin.

"I think all of us know that we cannot rest on our laurels. I have a slight muscle injury in my quadriceps due to which I have been out of the action for some time now. This took place before the game against Chennaiyin FC, and was quite frustrating. However, things look better now and I want to contribute for the team in the future," he added.

"Petr Kratky is a very good coach and he communicates openly with us about what he wants" - Bipin Singh

Bipin Singh said that not much has changed in the dressing room since both Des Buckingham and Petr Kratky have similar philosophies.

Mumbai City have been one of the best teams on offer at the Kalinga Super Cup this season and will be the favourites to beat Chennaiyin on Sunday and book a spot in the semifinals.

However, Bipin knew better than to take the Marina Machans lightly, and said as much.

When questioned about the difference in playing styles and philosophies between new head coach Petr Kratky and his incumbent Des Buckingham, he said that very little has changed in the dressing room.

"Chennaiyin are a really strong side, and since they are in the ISL, we know the sort of challenges they can put to us. Individually, we know the players who can challenge us and also how we have to tackle them as a team. It is going to be a good game," said Bipin.

"I don't think much has changed in the dressing room since both (Des) Buckingham and (Petr) Kratky have similar systems of working. This has helped us since we did not have to change our style of playing too much. Kratky is a very good coach and he communicates openly with us about what he wants. The young players have the freedom to ask him questions if they want to," he concluded.