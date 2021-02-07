"The penalty was the turning point of the game" - Odisha FC head coach Gerald Peyton admits after loss to ATK Mohun Bagan

Odisha FC succumbed to their ninth defeat in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as ATK Mohun Bagan hammered them 4-1 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. After Manvir Singh gave the Mariners the lead in the 11th minute, Cole Alexander equalized proceedings for the Kalinga Warriors in first half added time. However, ATK Mohun Bagan pumped three goals in the second half to seal the tie.

Odisha FC threatened to get back on level terms after they were a goal down in the second half. They replaced a central midfielder, Paul Ramfangzauva, with a left-winger Nandhakumar Sekar to provide more width. However, the team couldn't score more goals.

Odisha FC's stand-in captain Cole Alexander handled the ball inside the box and, the referee pointed towards the penalty spot. Roy Krishna stepped up and thundered the ball into the net.

"I think the penalty was the turning point of the game. At 2-1, I felt we were still in it. I made a change in the left hand side to try to go forward, keep the ball more, and play with the ball. Our no.8 Paul (Ramfangzauva), who is just 19 (21) years of age, and played one season in the I-league, I think is going to be a very special player for India," Gerald Peyton said at the post-match press conference.

ATK Mohun Bagan's third goal drew the curtains on Odisha FC's hopes of a comeback. The Mariners continued playing with the same vigor while the confidence of Odisha FC players dropped. Roy Krishna punished them by scoring another late goal in the match.

"I don't think we gave up. We didn't play with the same tempo, speed, and decision making as we did before the penalty. When you play against ATK (Mohun Bagan) and look at their quality in the pitch, I will admit this, as the game went on, they had more quality than us," added the former Arsenal goalkeeping coach.

Paul Ramfangzauva is a special player: Gerald Peyton

Odisha FC players look on as Roy Krishna scores the fourth goal of the game (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Paul Ramfangzauva played his second ISL match this season and produced a scintillating performance. His effort in the first half struck the woodwork, and Cole Alexander pounced on the rebound to slot the ball home. Heaping praises on the youngster, Gerald said:

"He's a very special player for me because he's got good vision on the ball. He looks to turn the game and play through the gates. He looks to go at people and attacks them. In the first half, his shot hit the post and it was a great shot. We scored our first goal from that shot. As it came back, Cole (Alexander) bent it in the top corner. He will be a special player for India."

Odisha FC will next face Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. They defeated their upcoming opponents 4-2 in the last encounter, and will hope for the same result again.