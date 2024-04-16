"The players fought till the end" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky reflects on their defeat against Mohun Bagan SG

In an exhilarating battle for the Indian Super League’s (ISL) ultimate prize, Mumbai City FC suffered a 1-2 defeat against Mohun Bagan SG in front of a packed Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The Islanders only required a draw to clinch the ISL Shield, but Bagan, buoyed by strong support, started aggressively and opened the scoring with Liston Colaco. Mumbai City bounced back well after conceding, and while they created a few chances, Mohun Bagan’s clinical finishing proved decisive.

With around 10 minutes remaining in regulation time, substitute Jason Cummings extended their lead on the counter-attack. Although Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled one back towards the end, it was insufficient for the Islanders to retain their title.

Head coach Petr Kratky expressed disappointment with his team’s failure to start the game strongly, something that has been his team's hall-mark in the last three months. Speaking in the post-match press conference, he said:

"We didn’t put pressure on Mohun Bagan at the start, and that was disappointing. Yes, we knew we only needed a point, but our mentality has always been the same and stick to the way we play. In the first fifteen minutes, we left them space to come higher up the pitch and they’re a very good team. It was a great goal, with the winger cutting in and shooting. We knew how they could hurt us, and they certainly did."

Although he was left frustrated on the sidelines, he did acknowledge Mohun Bagan’s quality and believes that his team gave their all despite the result.

"After the drinks break, we spoke to the players about the approach, and they did improve. We played some good football, tried to push, and created a couple of opportunities. It was a disappointing start, but we were still positive because we score in most games."

"I told the players to keep going, but unfortunately they scored the second goal when we tried to push. But the players fought till the end. They tried their best. I know it hurts, but we also have to give credit to Mohun Bagan. Congratulations to them, but for us it’s not yet finished. "

Mumbai City FC still have an opportunity to win a trophy, as the knockout games approach. The Islanders will face either FC Goa or Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals.

When quizzed about how he can motivate the players after such a disheartening night, he responded:

"It’s hard because now we are down. It came down to the last game, and Mohun Bagan were better today. But overall it was a very good season for us so far and we got to the top of the table for a reason. We have to acknowledge today’s result, but we also have to move on. There’s no other way."

"We have to learn from today’s game and if we get into a similar situation; we have to be better. So, for the next 48 hours, we will try to talk and pick up each other because there were also positive things."

“It is fantastic for Indian football” - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky on the support at the Salt Lake Stadium

Mumbai City FC suffered a significant setback in the second half when their key defender, Tiri, sustained a head injury while contesting an aerial duel with Armando Sadiku.

Both players fell to the ground immediately, but the Spanish defender bore the brunt of it and was subsequently replaced. When questioned about the situation with Tiri, Kratky stated:

"I’m not sure about the exact details, but Tiri is not in a very good state. I understand the advantage given by the referee, but it was a head injury and I was asking about the protocols because we need to protect the players a bit better. It was a really dangerous collision and on the head."

The crowd played a significant role in Mohun Bagan’s victory, with around 62,000 people turning out at Salt Lake to support the Green and Maroon Brigade. When asked about the support and its potential impact on their defeat, Kratky commented:

"Ultimately, it comes down to the individuals in terms of how they deal with the fans. For me personally, it’s motivating because it’s exciting. When you play away, it’s always hard because when the home team has momentum, you can feel the fans, but if we are a good team, we have to face every challenge. So that’s why we could have been a bit better."

"It is fantastic for Indian football. I’m really happy for Indian football because this is what we want every game and not just for special occasions. The supporters were great and helped Mohun Bagan today, but I’m also sorry for our fans because we couldn’t bring the Shield home. I hope we can win the other trophy," he concluded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback