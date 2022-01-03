The players are making me proud: Chennaiyin FC head coach after grinding win over Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin FC buried the ghosts of two consecutive losses with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Bozidar Bandovic lauded his players for the fight they showed after a string of disappointing results.

They had lost 4-2 against Bengaluru and 3-0 against Kerala Blasters in their last two games.

Chennaiyin FC grabbed their only goal of the game in the 31st minute. While Jamshedpur FC created a truckload of chances, the Marina Machans maintained their defensive shape. They kept Greg Stewart and Co. at bay. Asked what he made of tonight's performance, Bozidar Bandovic said:

"I think tactically we were very disciplined and showed full concentration. It was very difficult for the boys as we are coming back from two losses. The slogan of the team is #AllInForChennaiyin and these boys gave their all for the team. This makes me very proud."

The Chennaiyin FC gaffer further added:

"Of course we had problems before this game. Ariel Borysiuk was injured and we couldn't use Nerijus Valskis. Vladimir Koman was sick all night and we didn't know if he will play or not. That's why we had to take him off as he couldn't give any more."

Chennaiyin FC did an incredible job in containing Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart. He has arguably been the most impactful player in the Indian Super League so far. In response to a query about his defensive plans to defend against Greg Stewart, the Chennaiyin FC head coach said:

"It was a tough game with many second balls, many crosses. We analyzed his game and we knew his movements and where he could be very dangerous. I think the boys did well with the double marking and controlled the space well."

Meanwhile, after a horror showing in their previous encounter against Bengaluru FC, Bandovic dropped goalkeeper Vishal Kaith for tonight's game. Debjit Majumder stepped up to defend the Chennaiyin FC net.

"Debjit [Majumder] had a good game but we played well as a team. We win and lose as a team. I always make the decision that's best for the team and that decision was for Debjit to play and Vishal to take a break. We are helping both of them," the Chennaiyin FC boss said.

"We were the better team tonight" - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle after loss against Chennaiyin FC

While Bozidar Bandovic was visually elated by the results, Jamshepur FC coach Owen Coyle looked dejected after the defeat. This was more so because he felt Jamshedpur FC were the better side. The Red Miners failed to find an equalizer against Chennaiyin FC despite creating plenty of chances.

Asked if the lack of clinical finishing against Chennaiyin FC was due to a lack of number 9 in the side, the Jamshedpur FC coach said:

"No. We have a genuine number nine in Jordan Murray, we have a number nine in Ishan Pandita. And we'll look to bring another one in. So of course you want to score, we have players that can score goals. So I think it's always easy when you've lost the game to say that it was because of that, you know."

Lukasz Gikiewicz scored against Jamshedpur FC with a free header inside the box off a freekick after Narender Gehlot failed to track the striker's run. Replying to a query on whether he would prefer to start Anas Edathodika in the next game, Coyle said:

"Well, you always look at everybody available and I think it's important that you don't single out anybody individual, because if we win as a team, then we lose the team. So I don't like the way that's been phrased to try and blame one person. Well, there is a group. So, if we look, we conceded the goal as a group, I never ever believe as individuals in my team."

The Jamshedpur FC coach further talked about how Chennaiyin FC's goal was against the run of play. He added:

"The goal was against the run of play. We were the better team tonight, all over the night. We had wonderful chances. We never took them. So that's something we need to be better at, that we will be clinical in taking chances. And of course, avoiding goals and defending better."

Edited by Aditya Singh