“The Real GOAT” - Fans erupt as Sunil Chhetri leads India to record 9th SAFF Championship title

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri converted the first penalty of the shootout as India pipped Kuwait 5-4 on penalties after a tight 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on an emotional Tuesday night.

India’s number 11, who has called Bengaluru home for the past 10 years, also finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 5 goals, being named the Player of the Tournament in the process. Along the way, the 38-year-old also picked up a hat-trick in a rare face-off against arch-rivals in the Blue Tigers’ tournament opener.

Chhetri’s incredible performances have all come barely a month shy of his 39th birthday, and the fans have been quick to recognise the importance their talisman brings to Indian football. Be it in stadiums across the country, nowhere so more than Bengaluru, or in the world of social media.

Here’s what a few of them had to say on Twitter.

Yogesh Negi @yogeshnegi45

Congratulations India On winning the Saff championship



#SunilChhetri Sunil Chhetri The Man, The Myth, The Legend....Congratulations India On winning the Saff championship Sunil Chhetri The Man, The Myth, The Legend....Congratulations India On winning the Saff championship 🇮🇳#SunilChhetri https://t.co/EUWgUxqUHL

Gaurav🇮🇳 @IamGMishra by defeating Kuwait



Sunil Chhetri The Legend & The Real GOAT



#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball Congratulations India on winning the SAFF Championshipby defeating KuwaitSunil Chhetri The Legend & The Real GOAT Congratulations India on winning the SAFF Championship 🇮🇳 by defeating Kuwait 🇰🇼 Sunil Chhetri The Legend & The Real GOAT 🙏#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball https://t.co/HOl8A3vDja

Ansal @kaidanwayne Chhetri you deserve everything Chhetri you deserve everything https://t.co/erjTxRGfua

Dhaval Patel @CricCrazy0



The man, the myth, the Legend

#SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND What a Picture - Sunil Chhetri carried Indian football on his shoulders for a decade and now it's time to carry him after the victory 🛐The man, the myth, the Legend What a Picture - Sunil Chhetri carried Indian football on his shoulders for a decade and now it's time to carry him after the victory 🛐The man, the myth, the Legend 🐐#SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND https://t.co/SBV3Jryfsi

Abhilash M @abhilash__M

There was a 38 Oldman wearing saffron with an arm band on running for 120 minutes straight.

That's why he is what he is.

One Sunil Chhetri.

#SAFFChampionship2023 #SunilChhetri #IndianFootball #KUWIND Kuwait players dropping down like Dominos.There was a 38 Oldman wearing saffron with an arm band on running for 120 minutes straight.That's why he is what he is.One Sunil Chhetri. Kuwait players dropping down like Dominos. There was a 38 Oldman wearing saffron with an arm band on running for 120 minutes straight. That's why he is what he is. One Sunil Chhetri. #SAFFChampionship2023 #SunilChhetri #IndianFootball #KUWIND

Sagar Kumar @_sagar_2004

INDIA ARE THE SAFF CHAMPIONS FOR 9TH TIME.



Akhir kahi toh Jeet Rahe h bhaiyon!

Congratulations India

Congratulations Sunil Chhetri & Co.

Thank you Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball #SunilChhetri We are the champions of South Asia.INDIA ARE THE SAFF CHAMPIONS FOR 9TH TIME.Akhir kahi toh Jeet Rahe h bhaiyon!Congratulations IndiaCongratulations Sunil Chhetri & Co.Thank you Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. We are the champions of South Asia.INDIA ARE THE SAFF CHAMPIONS FOR 9TH TIME.Akhir kahi toh Jeet Rahe h bhaiyon!Congratulations IndiaCongratulations Sunil Chhetri & Co.Thank you Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball #SunilChhetri https://t.co/D3gZpVFkDQ

ತರುಣ್.ಬಿ.ಪಿ. 🇮🇳 @Tarun80334295



Sunil Chhetri



#SAFFChampionship2023 When India reaches its heights in football in future, This man, this champion with Number 11 Jersey will always be an inspiration for every Indian footballer.Sunil Chhetri When India reaches its heights in football in future, This man, this champion with Number 11 Jersey will always be an inspiration for every Indian footballer. Sunil Chhetri ♥️#SAFFChampionship2023 https://t.co/rLuWqxpgqT

Naveen Kumaran @NaveenKumaran__



Our GOAT 🫶🏻 Chhetri personally thanking the crowd 🥺🥺Our GOAT 🫶🏻 Chhetri personally thanking the crowd 🥺🥺💙Our GOAT 🫶🏻

Flash @AalsiFlash

The Goat.

#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball Sunil Chhetri Unbeaten in Final at Home.The Goat. Sunil Chhetri Unbeaten in Final at Home.The Goat.#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball

India win SAFF Championships for record 9th time; pip Kuwait on penalties

Earlier in the night, Kuwait made the most of an incredible spell of play where they created a host of chances with Shabib Al Khaldi slotting past the keeper following a neat move. India would hit back with an incredibly well put-together goal of their own that Lallianzuala Chhangte slotted home after Sahal Abdul Samad put it on a platter for him.

It was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who was the hero in the end for India. First, he saved a close range effort from Abdullah Al Fahed in the dying moments of regulation time to keep India in the hunt.

What he did next, however, will be remembered for years to come by those that witnessed it. With India up 5-4 in sudden death of the penalty shootout, Sandhu dived to his left to keep Khalid El Ebrahim out, confirming the victory for India.

The result meant India lifted the SAFF Championship for a record 9th time, and Bengaluru’s favourite son won yet another trophy at the Sree Kanteerava stadium.

