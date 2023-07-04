“The Real GOAT” - Fans erupt as Sunil Chhetri leads India to record 9th SAFF Championship title

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri converted the first penalty of the shootout as India pipped Kuwait 5-4 on penalties after a tight 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on an emotional Tuesday night.
India’s number 11, who has called Bengaluru home for the past 10 years, also finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 5 goals, being named the Player of the Tournament in the process. Along the way, the 38-year-old also picked up a hat-trick in a rare face-off against arch-rivals in the Blue Tigers’ tournament opener.
Chhetri’s incredible performances have all come barely a month shy of his 39th birthday, and the fans have been quick to recognise the importance their talisman brings to Indian football. Be it in stadiums across the country, nowhere so more than Bengaluru, or in the world of social media.
India win SAFF Championships for record 9th time; pip Kuwait on penalties
Earlier in the night, Kuwait made the most of an incredible spell of play where they created a host of chances with Shabib Al Khaldi slotting past the keeper following a neat move. India would hit back with an incredibly well put-together goal of their own that Lallianzuala Chhangte slotted home after Sahal Abdul Samad put it on a platter for him.
It was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who was the hero in the end for India. First, he saved a close range effort from Abdullah Al Fahed in the dying moments of regulation time to keep India in the hunt.
What he did next, however, will be remembered for years to come by those that witnessed it. With India up 5-4 in sudden death of the penalty shootout, Sandhu dived to his left to keep Khalid El Ebrahim out, confirming the victory for India.
The result meant India lifted the SAFF Championship for a record 9th time, and Bengaluru’s favourite son won yet another trophy at the Sree Kanteerava stadium.