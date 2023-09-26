"The Steel Wall of JFC" - Fans hail Jamshedpur's Elsinho after his heroics against East Bengal in ISL 2023-24

Considering the number of crosses and chances East Bengal FC created, Jamshedpur FC had very little reason to walk away with a clean sheet on Monday. TP Rehenesh's own frame-worthy double save in the first half definitely saved the Red Miners' blushes, but the heroics of Elsinho evidently carried them over the line.

The Brazilian midfielder, who was roped in by Scott Cooper during the summer transfer window, was slotted into the center-back spot to the surprise of many. On paper, JFC's backline didn't look convincing enough to rest the attacking flair of the Red and Gold Brigade.

However, as the night progressed, it became very clear that the Indian football fraternity had largely undermined the pedigree of the 33-year-old. Right from the first whistle, Elsinho looked comfortable in possession and spraying balls from the back, but more importantly, was omnipresent in the defence. Every cross or through ball from the opposition was met with either a towering header or a lunging block from the Brazilian international.

During the duration of the match, the makeshift center-back made a staggering 11 clearances, second most by any JFC player in the ISL. Although he couldn't match the record made by Tiri against NorthEast United FC in November 2017, the 6-foot-2 midfielder announced his arrival in the country's top tier with great vigor.

Head coach Cooper will take a lot of satisfaction in Elsinho's success given it was bold choice from him to utilize the Brazilian in a defensive spot. However, if Jamshedpur are to continue their resilience at the back, the helping hands will have to rise to the occasion following Elsinho's lead.

Here's how the fans reacted after the defensive masterclass from the Jamshedpur FC player:

Lack of creativity in the final third for Jamshedpur will concern Scott Cooper

While a resilient 0-0 draw against East Bengal away from home is a convincing start to their season, Scott Cooper might prefer to focus on the areas that need brushing up. Despite the presence of creative forces like Alen Stevanovic and Jeremy Manzorro, Jamshedpur FC's creativity in the opposition half looked bleak.

Stevanovic was largely off the pace and was negated with great panache by the EBFC defenders. Manzorro controlled the tempo in their own half, but lacked the cutting edge to carve open the opposition's defense. The Red Miners will need Stevanovic to rise to the occasion soon if they're to evolve into a potent attacking threat.