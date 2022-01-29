"There's no advantage for either team" - Bengaluru FC head coach ahead of Kerala Blasters clash

With the business end of the 2021-22 Indian Super League fast approaching, Bengaluru FC are one of the few teams peaking at the right time. The Blues are unbeaten in their last seven games. Next up, Marco Pezzaiuoli and Co. face third-placed Kerala Blasters FC.

The previous two matches involving the Tuskers had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp. The team has had to spend an extended period in their rooms quarantining. Asked if the lack of match practice for KBFC gives Bengaluru an advantage, Pezzaiuoli said:

"We have to look at this game differently because Kerala Blasters FC have trained well for five days, I think. It's not about just football or tactics but also the condition of the players. There's no advantage for either team."

Kerala Blasters FC have been one of the most consistent sides in the league so far. Before their forced break, the team were at the top of the league standings. Ahead of the game, Marco Pezzaiuoli opened up about what he expects from the game:

"Kerala Blasters FC are a team that press high, usually play in a 4-4-2. When Adian Luna plays on the side, they have an overload of midfield players. They are flexible and have gotten a lot better as the season has progressed."

In response to a Sportskeeda query, the German boss also spoke about the reverse fixture where Bengaluru FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw. He said:

"I was unhappy about the reverse fixture because we conceded a late goal and dropped two points. We need to focus on our game and try to be stronger than Kerala."

The 53-year-old head coach also provided injury updates for Bengaluru ahead of their next game.

"We have a few players out of quarantine now. Gurpreet [Singh] and Sarthak [Golui] who will join the training for the first time today. [Yrondu Musavu] King, Leon [Augustine] and Ajay [Chhetri], who has been away for almost 30 days are unavailable. We have Danish [Farooq] back in the squad, Cleiton [Silva] is on his way back too and it gives me more options."

"There was never a doubt as to how we want to play our games" - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Bengaluru FC's playing style

With the results going their way, things are looking good for Bengaluru FC at the moment. However, at the start of the season, it was the complete opposite. Asked by Sportskeeda if there was ever any doubt about his high-intensity pressing style when the results weren't coming, Marco Pezzaiuoli said:

"Nothing has changed since the first game. From the beginning of the season, we have played the same style of football. We have been getting better as the season progressed because we didn't have many friendlies to play. We lost a couple of games or dropped points because we didn't concentrate as well as we should have. These small details sometimes make the difference between wins, draws and losses."

Marco Pezzaiuoli also lauded Sunil Chhetri, who has been in fine form as of late. The Bengaluru FC gaffer said:

"Sunil Chhetri is a very important player for this team. You can see how many kilometers he covered in the last game. Also when he could have scored a goal himself, he saw Udanta in a better position and played it to him. He is vital to the team in many ways."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar