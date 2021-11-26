"There's a lot of work we still need to do" - Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham previews ISL 2021-22 clash against Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham believes his team still have plenty of work to do ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) clash with Hyderabad FC. Buckingham's Islanders take on Hyderabad tomorrow (November 27) at the Fatorda Stadium.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the match, the English tactician stressed that their win over FC Goa was only the start. Mumbai City FC comfortably beat the Gaurs 3-0 in their ISL 2021-22 opener. Asked about his review of the game, Buckingham said:

"It was a nice start for us, but that's all it was. It was our first game together, six players making their debut for the club and of course we've had some change to the coaching staff so to get off to the start we did, we're very pleased."

He added:

"But there's a lot of work we still need to do and we've been addressing that over the last couple of days. I'll keep that to myself for the time being, but I'll be happy to share that with you after the game."

Buckingham was also asked what he thought about opponents Hyderabad FC. The Mumbai City FC boss replied:

"We are very aware of the strengths of their group. They're a group that stays together, their coach has got them very well-organized and playing a very good standard of football."

He also opined that the Islanders' pre-season encounter against Hyderabad FC, a game Mumbai City FC won 2-1, could help them ahead of this game. However, Buckingham added that they will focus more on themselves and less on their opposition.

"We've played against them in pre-season already so [we've] had a taste of that. So we're ready for what we need to be ready for, but again the focus is on us, not so much [on] Hyderabad. We'll prepare for what we think we're going to get but the focus is back on what we want to do and how we do it."

"I thought Hyderabad played extremely well" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham on HFC's loss to Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2021-22 opener

Buckingham was also asked for his thoughts on Hyderabad FC's ISL 2021-22 opener against Chennaiyin FC. Manolo Marquez's side largely dominated their opponents, but ultimately fell to a second-half penalty by Chennaiyin midfielder Vladimir Koman.

Buckingham felt Hyderabad FC possibly deserved a better result after a good first-half performance in their ISL opener. The Mumbai City FC boss said:

"Yeah, we watched that game back here [in the camp]. We were very surprised that the score at half-time was what it was at 0-0. I thought Hyderabad played extremely well, very quick, created a lot of chances but they didn't come out of the game with a result that they wanted and maybe what the first half deserved."

Buckingham also issued injury updates for his side heading into the game. Raynier Fernandes, who went off in the second half against FC Goa due to an injury, has recovered. However, there was less optimistic news on left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who sustained a knock and was substituted after just 17 minutes.

"Raynier is okay. Vignesh, unfortunately, was sent for a scan and he will be out for around 4-5 weeks with an ankle issue, obviously from the tackle the other night when he had to come off. So he won't be available for some of the games coming up but Raynier and every other player is well and available for full selection."

"The team's morale is high" - Mumbai City FC centre-back Rahul Bheke

India and Mumbai City FC centre-back Rahul Bheke also attended the virtual press meeting alongside Buckingham. When asked about the mood in the camp following their three-goal success against FC Goa in Match 4 of the new ISL season, Bheke said:

"Surely the team's morale is high because of the win we got in the first game of the ISL this season. The team is doing good and in the camp, everybody is happy and positive, the atmosphere in the dressing room is good."

The 30-year-old added:

"We will surely go with a positive mindset for tomorrow's game and looking forward to getting a win tomorrow."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mumbai City FC will hope to make it two wins out of two in the 2021-22 ISL season when they take on Hyderabad FC tomorrow.

Edited by Diptanil Roy