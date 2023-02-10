Bengaluru FC are all set to host Kerala Blasters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday, February 11, in what promises to be an exciting battle.

Having won their last five games, the Blues have made headlines in recent weeks. They were down and out of the playoff race by the end of last month, but have bounced back in some fashion. As a result, Simon Grayson’s side are now placed sixth in the standings with 25 points to their name.

The momentum is certainly swinging in their favor, but they face a difficult test against their southern rivals in their upcoming game. Speaking to the media, Grayson revealed the mindset of the team ahead of the tie.

"We’re in a positive frame of mind with the results we have had recently and the performances”, he said. “Five wins on the trot, so the players feel confident. There’s a fine line between confidence and over-confidence and we certainly know that we have not achieved anything yet. Tomorrow’s another big step for us to get where we want to be.

"It’s got the added spice as it’s a local derby and it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. The mood in the camp is good. The boys have trained and recovered well, and these last three games could play a big part in our season.”

The reverse fixture, however, did not go according to plan, as the Blasters defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2. Quizzed on whether the result could play on their minds, Grayson stated:

“I think if we look back into the last game, the first half we didn’t play well. Maybe overriding factors weren’t easy for us. The preparation wasn’t easy with the delayed flight, which didn’t help, but we responded well in the second half.

“There’s massive motivation to win because it’s three points at stake, it’s a local derby. If Kerala win, they would have more or less secured the playoff position. If we win, we will be in the mix of securing one as well."

“Our strength in depth is strong” - Bengaluru FC boss Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson has named an unchanged lineup for the last four games and the team looks settled with a system that suits the players at his disposal. However, he faces a dilemma as Suresh Singh Wangjam is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Questioned about whether this could hinder their performance, the Bengaluru FC coach revealed:

"If the team are doing well, we will keep the same team. We get confidence and partnership. Roy and Siva have played for the last five games and you can see the confidence they have. The same can be said for our midfield, wing-backs, and center-backs. Earlier, when we were losing, I never had the chance to pick a settled team. "

"But somebody will come into the team tomorrow and do Suresh’s job tomorrow,” he added. “A lot of players have been waiting for that opportunity. Our strength in depth is strong and they could help us win tomorrow. "

Star striker Roy Krishna joined his manager during the press conference. The Fiji international has finally hit form in Bengaluru FC colors and formed an excellent partnership with youngster Sivashakthi Narayanan up front.

He opened up about his relationship with Sivashakthi and his return to goal-scoring form.

"I knew it was coming, but in training, I was being myself and just enjoying and it clicked," he said. "Siva knows my game really well now and I’m trying to give whatever knowledge I have to him, so hopefully, it can continue.

"He’s also a great player, he is a good listener, and he never gives up. He gives defenders something to think about. So, he is a great potential and he has to stay humble, work hard and I think he has a great future ahead of him."

Krishna has netted four goals in 16 ISL matches he has played for Bengaluru FC so far this season.

